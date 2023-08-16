Three Beatrice Speedway drivers will be inducted into the Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame.

The 2023 inductees include Mike Heideman of Seneca, Kan., Kevin Schimdt of Fairbury and the late Rudy Blake (1948-2011). Hall of Fame committee members are Tommy Denton, Nakia Howe and Deb Thompson.

Rudy Blake raced from his shop in Wilber and worked for Gary Gross Chevrolet. According to his son, Wes Hinze, he began racing in the Enduro races in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. Wes said that Enduros was his love in racing.

He then moved into the Friday Night Flyer class in 1987. He eventually moved into the Pro-Am class where he captured the 1991 tack championship. After selling his Pro-Am, he then moved into the Modified Class where he captured track championships at Rising City in 1992-93 in the Sport Modified class. He entered the Late Model class where he raced for 1 ½ years.

“The man couldn’t get enough of racing,” Wes said.

Rudy was nicknamed “Little Texan” and “Texas Tornado.” Wes shared one of his favorite stories when Rudy’s shifter busted a couple of times one night on the race car. Rudy and his crew dug up a fence post, cut it down and ran the trophy dash, but it was too heavy and the car kept falling out of gear. They went on to use a coat hanger and hooked it to the dash. The frame was twisting in the corner and eventually snapping at the base.

Rudy’s love for racing and toughness were never challenged more than one race night in Columbus. Wes recalled the evening when Rudy was in a tight battle with Dave Trauernicht. It looked like a suspension part had broken on the car and Rudy was heading to the wall, giving Trauernicht the lead. The car snapped out of it and this happened three to four times. Blake would go on the win the race.

“Dad didn’t get out of the car," Wes said. "He was sweating bullets and pale as a ghost. We got him in the RV and in the AC. He argued about loading the car until the paramedics told him they thought he had a heart attack.”

The paramedics were right. Rudy then voiced that it was the roar of Trauernicht's car that kept snapping him out of it. He then was still worried about his point standing and the track championship.

“He said that racing was his stress relief," Wes said.

Racing was always a family event for the Blake family. Wes voiced that “Everybody had something to do with the car.” Several of the boys got involved racing three and four wheelers but, “Tuesdays and Thursdays were set for working on the car.”

Wes said that he expects a large group of family members to attend the induction at the speedway. Rudy’s wife Monica, Wes and brothers Randy and Robert will attend as well as daughters Laura and Michelle. Many of Rudy’s Grandchildren and extended family members will be present to celebration his induction to the Hall of Fame. Denton voiced that key factors in Blake’s induction included all the years he raced at Beatrice Speedway.

“He was always very personable and just a good race guy," Denton said.

Mike Heideman of Seneca, Kan. rose from his days in the enduro races to become a fan favorite and track champion at Beatrice Speedway. His familiar #45 race car was a stalwart at tracks in the four-state area of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri during his 17-year racing career. His career began in racing in an Enduro event at Eagle Raceway.

He then raced his first race at what he would later call his home track, Beatrice Speedway.

“I raced an enduro the Gage County Fair," Heideman said. “I did good with a fourth-place finish. I was driving a 1968 Olds Cutlass. From there we were all hooked. The next Spring, I was asked to race in the Bronco class in Beatrice, so we turned the enduro car into a weekly race car.”

Hiedeman became a regular fixture at Beatrice Speedway with his 1972 Chevelle and then moved into the Pro-Am class where he won a track championship at the Bellville High Banks Speedway in 1988.

He said that Ray and Rita Oberding were there from “day one” as his sponsor and later car owners. After Ray passed away in 1998, the next year Heideman moved into the Modified class with the continued support of the Oberding family.

“Without Rita and the family support, none of this have happened," Heideman said.

Heideman recalled his first race in his Kevin Larkins Modified.

“We left with snow on the ground and headed to a big race in Fort Smith, Ark.," Heideman said. "On my first night out, I qualified for the big show. I broke during the feature. I later got my first Modified win in Savanna, Mo."

In 1999, he moved into a Jet Mod, where he went on to win the 2000 Beatrice Speedway track championship. He was voted fan favorite three times and voted Sportsman of the Year by his peers in 2001.

Heideman voiced that one of his career highlights was qualifying for the Race of Champions at the Boone Nationals.

“Everyone in the race is a champion, so it is a real honor," Heideman said. "I led most of the race, but John Louge (Boone, IA) challenged me and we raced side by side. He beat me by no more than two feet.”

In 2001, Heideman encouraged fellow Kansas driver Greg Metz to join him in racing at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City for a $5000 to win feature.

“Well if I wouldn’t have asked, I would have won," Heideman joked. "He got the win, and I finished second.”

Heideman said that he had to battle fierce competition at Beatrice Speedway.

“You really had to work hard to get into the top four," Heideman said. "If you did, that really said something. There were so many great competitors in the modifieds.

He said his biggest competitor may have been Johnny Saathoff.

“If it wasn’t for him, I would have a lot more wins and a lot less second place finishes," Heideman said.

In his championship season, the point battle came down to championship night and the feature event.

“Johnny and I had been in a tight point battle all year," Heideman said. "Going into the night, we were separated by a handful of points. I was able to take the feature win and the track championship. That was really cool.”

Heideman said that the people involved in the Beatrice race community were really special.

“We would camp right there at the fairgrounds and we met so many special people," Heideman said. "The fans at Beatrice are tremendous and their support meant so much. That what makes being inducted so special.”

Heideman retired from racing in 2003 due to a change in his life and family obligations. His oldest daughter Megan remembers his race days, but his two younger daughters Linsley and Ashley were too young.

“Having my daughters and family being involved in something so special as going into the Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame will make for a really amazing night," Heideman said.

He expects a large contention of family, friends, and fans to be in attendance for the induction.

Denton voiced that Heidmen’s popularity and outgoing personality were major factors into the decision the place him in the Hall of Fame.

“Heck, he would bring half of Seneca Kan. with him to the track," Denton said. "He was voted a fan favorite, respected by his peers and won a championship.”

Kevin Schimdt was unavailable for an interview at the time of this story and he will not be in attendance this Friday evening due to his involvement in racing at the Jefferson County Speedway. He will be inducted during Championship night at the speedway the following Friday evening.

HOF night will be sponsored by Trauernicht Tree Service and will feature the GOTRA racing series. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. Fan appreciation will also take place with $10 adult admission and free admission for children under 11.