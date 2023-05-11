May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, but turkey hunting season is generally when I remember…actually get reminded by something crawling on me, that it is time to think about ticks again. I spent about a week in a remote part of southern Nebraska recently and ticks were plentiful!

The Centers for Disease Controls (CDC) list 14 different tick-borne diseases in the United States. Lyme disease is what most people think about when they encounter ticks. It was named in 1977 as a distinct illness that caused arthritis-like symptoms in a group of children in Lyme, Connecticut. Further study showed that it was carried by deer ticks, a prominent species in our area. There are approximately 30,000 cases of Lyme disease diagnosed and documented in the United States each year.

About 96 percent, of Lyme disease cases were reported from 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin. Nebraska has several cases of Lyme disease diagnosed each year. Statistically it unlikely to contract Lyme Disease in Nebraska, yet I personally know four people in the state that have contracted the illness.

One of the classic symptoms for Lyme disease is the bull’s eye rash at bite site. This usually appears a few days after the tick has become firmly attached. The good news is that Lyme disease is rarely fatal. Fortunately, Lyme disease can be successfully treated and cured with antibiotics.

I did learn an interesting fact about ticks while doing research on tick borne diseases. Ticks are not likely to transmit an infection to you unless they have been attached to you and feeding for a couple of days. Check yourself thoroughly after you have been in the field. This can be your greatest defense and can be the best way to ward off tick-borne illnesses.

If you do find a tick stuck to you, getting it off quickly and properly is critical. Use fine-tipped tweezers and get a grip on the tick as close to your skin as possible. Grab the head of the tick, not the body. With slow and steady pressure, pull the tick straight out without twisting. Wash the bite area with warm water and a mild soap as soon as the tick is removed. A dab of anti-bacterial cream on the bite area is a good practice to help prevent any infection.

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is another tick-borne disease that many people have heard of and is perhaps the most severe illness that can be contracted through ticks. It is carried by the American Dog Tick. Initial symptoms can include headaches and muscle pain. A rash is usually part of the early stages however, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is sometime difficult to diagnose in its early stages, and without medical treatment can be fatal. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever was first recognized as an isolated illness in 1896, in the Snake River Valley of Idaho. It was originally known as the black measles because of the blotchy dark rash it produced.

Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is another tick-borne disease that is now on the radar and only now being seriously studied. AGS is a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. AGS seems to be connected with the Lone Star tick, but other kinds of ticks have not been ruled out. Other tick species have been connected with the development of AGS in other countries. AGS causes allergic reactions to red meat. I can’t imagine a worse allergy for a hunter!

The best way to avoid problems with ticks is to cover up when you know you are going to be in tick country. White or light clothing is recommended as it is easier to spot any ticks. The more skin you have covered, the less likely a tick will be able to attach to you. A number of commercial repellents can help repeal ticks. Products with DEET are good for keeping ticks off of you. Treating your clothing with Permethrin can be effective. Permethrin can kill ticks on contact, but should only be applied to clothes and allowed to dry, not applied to the skin.

A study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania recently provided some good news. It appears that once infected with a particular strain of the disease-causing bacteria, some people can develop immunity against that strain that can last six to nine years.

Ticks are part of the Nebraska experience. We just need to be ready to deal with them. Have a great time outdoors but have a plan for ticks