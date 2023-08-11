If you haven’t looked at the calendar, it is just a little over three weeks to the start of the Nebraska dove season. Get out your favorite shotgun and get it ready to shoot. Do some target practice on fast moving targets.

Get out a day or two per week as the season approaches. You can watch for doves flight patterns from quite a distance away. I use binoculars quite a bit to see if birds are moving at the opposite end of a field. Mid afternoon until roughly two hours before sunset is a good scouting time. Find the flyways the doves are using to fly into fields and locate a few prime ambush points.

Find the foods that dove like to eat. Good crop fields for doves include cut corn, wheat, millet, sorghum, milo and sunflowers. Weed seeds such as thistle and hemp are also favored by these birds.

You don’t need to be dressed in the latest camo head to toe, but some camo or clothing that matches your background is good. Light browns and tans are good at this time of the year. Doves have exceptional eyesight and can see a hunter from great distances. Sit with your back to some cover to break up your outline.

Don’t move until you plan to shoot! Dove can pick up even a slight movement, like raising your gun and flare away. Wait until the dove is just about into shooting range, meaning 30 yards or less, and then raise the shotgun in one smooth motion, firing as the barrel tracks ahead of the target.

When you do get ready to fire, don’t stop your swing after pulling the trigger. You can actually ‘string out’ your shot pattern into an ellipse rather than a round pattern. If you stop your swing when you fire, you will almost certainly shoot behind you bird often.

The gauge of your shotgun really doesn’t matter when dove hunting. What matters is that you can hit what you’re aiming at! That is where the practice comes in…practice as much as you can before the season opens. In Nebraska you can use 10, 12, 16, 20, 28 and .410 gauge shotguns. I like the lesser gauges for my dove hunting.

Use the right load for the game. You don’t hunt dove with the #4 shot you used for pheasants last December. Doves are small-bodied birds and weigh just a few ounces. It is better to use a light load of #8 or #9 shot. You will do far less damage to the bird and that means more editable meat.

Practice using different chokes on your shotgun, if you have that capability. See which choke/load combination patterns best. That will be the set up you need to use in the field! I generally like a more open choke for dove hunting and close in shots over decoys.

Decoys are an option for hunting doves. Doves travel together and look for other doves to be with, so why wouldn’t decoys work? I’ve used dove decoys for years and I am absolutely certain that they can make a difference. I use static decoys, decoys that move in the wind and motorized decoys.

A very successful tactic I’ve used with dove is to set decoys near water, like a small pond or stock tank. Make sure there is not vegetation around the edge of the water when you do this. Doves avoid any places that could conceal a predator.

And you can call doves, too! I have several dove calls. I have seen birds that were flying out of range, hear my call and change direction and come toward my decoys. I’ve see this happen far too often to be a coincidence.

Get out and start doing your scouting now. Keep a few of these tips in mind and you should do well. You will have a lot of exciting memories of these ‘gray ghosts’ to talk about after the hunt.