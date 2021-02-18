Time to think about spring turkey hunting even though it’s cold

By late morning/noon, you will want to get up and move around. Don’t just randomly meander around and run the risk of spooking birds. Move slowly, using whatever cover is available. Stop often to look and listen.

Walk game trails and look for tracks. With the snow we have on the ground right now, seeing where the birds are moving should be easy. Toss out a loud crow call occasionally to see if you can get a shock gobble back from any tom in the area.

I like to get an aerial view of the place I’m hunting. Google Earth is an easy way to do that. I make a map of my hunting spot and mark where I hear or see birds when I’m scouting. If you get out and scout often, a pattern of movement will appear on your map.

The next most critical area to pinpoint is where he turkeys feed. Turkeys follow a daily routine and unless they are pressured, you can learn this routine and know where the birds will be and when. Turkeys typically come off their roosts, mill around for a while and then move off to feed for the morning. Finding their food source is another key to a successful hunt. Good Luck

