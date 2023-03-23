Nebraska’s spring turkey hunting season is here! Archers begin their season March 25, that is this coming Saturday. There is a special youth shotgun season that begins April 8 and the regular shotgun season starts on April 15.

I’ll warn you, spring turkey hunting is addictive. This type of hunting can combine the anticipation of deer hunting with the excitement of calling and possibly point blank shooting of waterfowl over decoys. In either case, it is a guaranteed adrenaline rush!

For you shotgunners out there, you should be scouting your hunting area right now! For archers, if you haven’t done your scouting yet, you’re probably too late. The season opens Saturday! Like all other creatures, turkeys need good habitat. Good turkey habitat includes a steady food source, water and roosting areas. You need to know where these places are!

Finding the feeding areas may be the quickest ways to locate turkeys. Areas with new plant growth, left over grains from previous harvests and mast crops like acorns are good places to begin scouting.

Scout along the edges of fields or tree lines and look for tracks, feathers, droppings, scratch marks and don’t forget simply listening for the sounds of turkeys. If you hear birds, you’ve hit the jackpot.

Calling in a tom is a challenge. A hunter must practice and master several basic calls to be effective. The best way to learn the different calls is to be in the field, hear the calls the turkeys are making and imitate those sounds. If you can’t get into the field regularly, there are quite a few “how-to” videos out there on You Tube will be a great help to you in learning the different calls.

My basic calls include the cluck, purr, kee-kee run and the fly down cackle. If you master these four basic calls, you can be successful hunting turkeys. I use a gobble call occasionally, but very sparingly. I think more birds are spooked or scared off by a hunter’s gobble than come in to challenge the intruding tom.

Mouth calls are probably the most challenging call for a hunter to master, but they offer one great advantage over all other types of calls. A hunter can use them with little or no visible movement and they leave both hands free to handle your bow or shotgun. This is a critically important factor if you are a bowhunter or when a big gobbler is moving in close. Even the slightest movement, like flipping off the safety on your shotgun can be picked up by a sharp-eyed tom.

Box calls produce great sounds and may be the easiest to master. With a little practice you can coax very realistic sounds from a box call. Box calls are great when hunting with a partner. One can do the calling, the other does the shooting. I’ve done this many times and have been successful.

Stick and slate calls can also be relatively easy to master and equally productive. The shooter-caller scenario works well here too. Modern materials have allowed the ‘stick and slate’ to be made of other materials. I have graphite ‘sticks’ and aluminum ‘slates’. The downfall of a real slate call is moisture. If the slate gets wet, you’re done! Many of the newer calls can literally be dunked in water, dried off on the leg of your pants and still produce good sounds.

There are times when you hear a gobbler and start talking to him, and then he gets quiet. If this happens you could be faced with several problems. On public hunting ground, my first guess would be that the birds have been pressured and are getting call shy. If you are lucky enough to be hunting private ground where no other hunters have been previously, my guess would be that the tom is staying quiet either because he has hens with him, or it is due to natural predators like coyotes and bobcats and the gobbler is being cautious.

If you find evidence of predators, pack it up and move to a new location. Turkeys are smart enough not to advertise their position if they know predators are in the area. If you think it might be hens, you’ll have to wait until later in the day when the hens begin to nest. Once the hens have gone, the gobbler is more likely to answer your call.

Good luck to all area turkey hunters! Let me hear about some of your hunting stories.