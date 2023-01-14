Tommy Denton named Beatrice Speedway Director

A new era is underway at Beatrice Speedway, the Tommy Denton era.

Former Race Director Derek stepped away from his long and successful time at the Speedway and Denton wasted no time in voicing his desire to take over command of the track.

Denton has been involved in the speedway in various roles from driver, crew member and track official. He is also on the board of the Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame and handled most of the community and media relations for the speedway last season.

Denton said that he interviewed for the position with two other quality candidates, one of which he will be sharing duties. He voiced he will focus primarily as track promoter while Keil Mick will take on the on-track duties of Race Director.

“This is the third time I put in for the job, the other two times I lost to guys with the last name Fralin,” Denton said. “I guess the third time is a charm. It really is my dream job.”

Denton said that he is still putting the rest of his staff in place.

Denton’s priorities are getting the fans back in the stands and increase the car count.

“I want the track to be fan friendly and hope every driver leaves the track happy,” Denton said.

Denton wants to focus on crowd promotions and giveaways, saying he plans to work closely with Women for Racing and maintaining their role at the track.

“I am planning to go to their next meeting,” Denton said. “I want to work with them on promotions and establishing a very good relationship with them.”

Denton plans to introduce a youth mentor program that has been successful in getting young people back involved in auto racing. He said the program is for 13 to 17-year-old youth. They will get in free and get a voucher for the concession stand.

“They have to stay with the car the entire night, so they learn what goes in in putting a car on the track and racing,” Denton said.

Keil Mick will take on the role of Race Director that will oversee the track operations from the grandstand booth. He will be able to maintain communication with both staff and drivers through the current track communication system.

The 2023 schedule is almost completely set. The season will kick off with the annual IMCA Spring Nationals slated for March 9-11. The Saturday night show will feature the Nebraska Dirt Crown series for the IMCA Stock Cars.

The regular season will begin on May 5th. New to the schedule is the return of sprint car racing. The Race Saver Sprint Car Series will have four appearances during the regular season.

“I was at the Eagle Raceway awards banquet and the drivers were very excited to have a race track close to Eagle to race,” Denton said. “They are really looking forward to the sprint car special scheduled for Sept. 29th.”

The return of late model racing to the speedway with the SLMR Late Model series is set for June 25th.

The travel series will feature many of the regular I-80 late model drivers. July will feature the Gage County Fair with a Friday night race show, the ever-popular Eve of Destruction on Saturday and an yet to be announced event on Sunday. August will feature the annual WFR Kids night on the 4th, Hall of Fame night on the 18th and Championship night on the 25th.

Denton stated that he will continue his role as Race Director at Jefferson County Speedway. He is currently employed full-time at the Gage County Highway Department.

Denton said that he has full support of his family in his racing activities.

“My wife Kifelfs stated, ‘Go for it,’” Denton said. “I really hope I can make the track an integral part of Gage County and the Beatrice community.”