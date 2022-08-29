Track champions crowned at Beatrice Speedway

The final regular season night at Beatrice Speedway was full of story lines, drama, and special activities.

A warm late summer night greeted fans and race participants. A large and robust crown showed up to a season high 100 race participants in seven classes. The night featured a very special birthday as the track celebrated it’s 65th year at its current location.

The night also featured the induction of three drivers into the Beatrice Racing Hall of Fame and all three were in attendance. Kevin Larkins, Rick Hergot, and Jerry Lahners were recognized at intermission.

The Women for Racing were on hand to give away two kids trophies, a bike and $437.50 to one lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle/ Title sponsor for the racing evening was Premier Chevy-Buick-GMC.

The track encountered some technical difficulties with the playing of the National Anthem. But it was problem as the crowd stepped up to sing the anthem in unison which appeared to set the tone for the evening.

Race Director Derek Fralin said that he worked with track maintenance crew to account for the added classes. At the end of the of the hot laps, Fralin said the racing surface would be “exceptional.”

The action on the track was full of hard charging action, amazing driving, and the rise of the champions. The Sport Modifieds rolled onto the track first. Going into the night, Beatrice driver Lance Borgman had significant lead over Lee Horky of Fairbury in the points race.

In the first heat, Nick Snyder of Beatrice took and early lead and held on for the win. In the second heat, Michael Sherwood of Beatrice took the early lead. At the halfway point, Borgman moved in for the challenge. On the final lap, Borgman took the lead and the win. The final heat featured a two car battle between Washington, Kan. driver Greg Metz in a battle with Spencer Galaway of York. Metz was able to pull away for the win.

In the feature event, Lance Malchow of Beatrice took the early lead, but following a caution, Sherwood moved to the lead. Borgman and Horky then began to move to the front. With seven laps to go, they were side by side battleing for the lead, but once Borgman got the lead he left little doubt he was out for the win and the championship.

“I kind of knew I had it covered (track championship) due to the number of cars," Borgman said. "I go out every night to win. I had two wins, seven second place finishes and one third place this year.”

In the Sport Compact first heat, Zach Bohlmeyer jumped out to a big lead and never looked back. In the second heat, Jacob Schwab of Crete distanced himself from the field and took the win, In the final heat Noah Boller of Beatrice was able to hold off a late challenge from Tim Cude of Beatrice to take the win.

The feature event saw tight racing throughout the field. Schwab was able to move out front and build a lead, but Bohlmeyer began to close. With six laps to go, Bohlmeyer shot out of corner two and took the lead on the backstretch. Boller, coming out of corner two, lost control of his car and barreled rolled several times creating a red flag condition. Boller was uninjured but his car was severely damaged.

Bohlmeyer was able to hold off a late challenge by Coleton Williamson of Beatrice to take the checkered flag.

“It was crazy out there," Bohlmeyer said. "I had to really drive hard. It was fun racing. Coleton was bumping me on that last lap so I really had to drive it hard.”

The Good Old Time Racing Association (GOTRA) classic cars then made their annual appearance at the track. Ron Falk of Albion won the first heat. Larry Proskocil of Ord took the second heat. Jeff Triggs of Wayne took home the win in the final heat.

The feature event saw Wade Gosch of Norfolk dominate the early, but with nine laps to go, a caution flag allowed the field to close. After the restart, the front of the field featured a three-car battle with side-by-side racing. Louisville driver Kevin Andersen held off the competition for the win.

“The track was awesome," Andersen said. "It allowed me to cut into the lead. I was able to get great bite in corners one and two and corners three and four were perfect for our cars.”

The Stock Car class featured a tight point race between Beatrice drivers Kyle Vanover and Jordan Grabouski, who entered the night with a three-point lead. Vanover made a statement as he stormed to the front to win the first heat. Virginia driver Max Harder took the lead and the win in the second heat.

The feature event was filled with hard charging racing as Vanover and Grabouski set sights on the point championship. Beatrice driver Matt Fralin had a strong car and took an early lead. Vanover and Grabouski began to move through the field often racing side by side. The duo moved into a battle for second place on lap 11.

Fralin wasn't giving up the lead without a fight as the three came out of corner four and passed the flag stand three abreast. Beatrice driver Benji Legg and Holmesville driver Dan Nelson joined the fray putting heat on the leaders. Grabouski stayed strong and took the win.

“It is always good to end the year with a win and a championship," Grabouski said. "It is always fun to race against Kyle (Vanover). He is a hell of race car driver."

In the modified Lite heat, Scott Naggatz of Carter Lake, Iowa jumped to an early lead for the win. In the feature, he dominated the field for the feature win and track championship.

“It feels pretty good getting the win and the championship," Naggatz said. "I’ve been lucky.”

The Hobby stock class was full of drama as Dillion Richards of Beatrice was in a tight points race with Fairbury driver Brendon Stigge. In the first heat, Jeff Watts of Beatrice took an early lead and never looked back. In the second heat, Richards made a statement as he stormed to the win.

The feature event lived up to the billing as a win was crucial for a track championship and a shot at the national IMCA championship. Richards struggled early as moved into second place but then got high in corner two and fell back to fourth.

In a dramatic final lap, Richards shot of corner two and took the lead and was able to hold on for the win and the track championship as Stigge finished in the fifth position.

"I really had to race hard to get the win," Richards said. "This feels really good, and it keeps me in there for the national points."

The Modified class had little drama as Grabouski had a comfortable lead over fellow Beatrice driver Johnny Saathoff. In the first heat Kyle Oberding of Senna, Kan. led from green to checkered. In the second heat, Bob Zoubek of Dorchester was able to hold off Grabouski and take the win.

In the feature race, Grabouski dominated the field and took home the win and track championship.

“That was a great track and I had a really good car.," Grabouski said.

The win and track championship put Grabouski in solid standings to win his fifth IMCA National Championship in the Modified class,

The track will be on hold until the Fall Nationals, now slated for October 21 and 22 which is a change from the event’s first schedule.

A Feature results Modified 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 4j Jordy Nelson 3) 5s Bob Zoubek 4) 21h Shane Hiatt 5) 60iv Anthony Roth 6) 75 Kyle Olberding 7) 3x Dylan Smith 8) 96j Johnny Saathoff 9) 10b Robert Brinkman 10) 230 Brent Schlake SportMod 1) 76 Lance Borgman 2) 7 Lee Horky 3) 35 Spencer Galaway 4) 74 Rick Rohr 5) 0 Michael Sherwood 6) 18m Mason Richards 7) 30 Greg Metz 8) 24 Drake Bohlmeyer 9) 25x Nick Snyder 10) 33 Travis Runcie Stock Car 1) 30 Jordan Grabouski 2) 19 Kyle Vanover 3) 84 Benji Legg 4) 3j Dan Nelson 5) 7 Matt Fralin 6) 76 Lance Borgman 7) 34 Max Harder 8) 81m Nathan Meyer 9) 4w Jaret Wood 10) 29 John Meyer Hobby Stock 1) 24r Dillon Richards 2) 3 Taylor Huss 3) 20 Chad Borgman 4) 41 Adam Wasserman 5) 69 Brendon Stigge 6) 3n Neil Pella 7) 6r Roy Armstrong 8) 00j John Martinez 9) 66 Jeff Watts 10) 26L Brint Lemke Sport Compact 1) 24 Zach Bohlmeyer 2) 00 Coleton Williamson 3) 70ss Jacob Schwab 4) 89 Kaylee Richards 5) 22 Tim Cude 6) 12c Brandon Carmichael 7) 05h Shaye Howe 8) 32x Nathan Wahlstrom 9) 92c Dylan Crannell 10) 9k Kaden Murray NML Mod Lite 1) 54n Scott Naggatz 2) 1r Rob Wagner 3) 14 Taylor Pollock 4) 4d Doug Pollokc 5) 11 Eric Chab 6) 13 Andrea Wagner GOTRA Vintage 1) 48 Kevin Andersen 2) 7-11 Darrell Doerr 3) 42 Wade Gosch 4) 32w Bob Werkmeister 5) 58 Jeff Triggs 6) 89 John Adamy 7) 44 Terry Price 8) 12 Larry Proskocil 9) 98 Pat Adamy 10) 16 Scott Andersen