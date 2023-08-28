Championship night at Beatrice Speedway was filled with drama, unusual twists and the crowing of five season champions.

Mother Nature has thrown a lot of obstacles at the speedway this year and Championship Night was no different as at the start of the night, a weeklong heat advisory remained with temperatures in the lows 90’s at the start of the evening. It ended with an announcement that thunderstorms were moving into the area.

Eighty participants were on hand for the racing action. A modest crowd was in the grandstand, but Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Schmidt of Fairbury brought a large following as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame at intermission. Women for Racing gave away kid’s trophies and $311 to one lucky fan for the 50/50 raffle.

In the Sport Modified first heat, Mark Saathoff was the dominant car and took the win despite a last lap caution. In the second heat, Lincoln driver Mary Hahn proved the car to beat as she won by a straight away lead. The third heat featured intense competition as Lance Borgman and Eagle driver broke away from the field to engage in a side-by-side battle for the lead. Borgman was able to pull away and take the win.

The feature event was filled with drama as Borgman entered the race with a nine point lead over Fairbury driver Lee Horky in a battle for the track championship. Borgman struggled as he had to take his car to the pit area after a first lap caution.

Hahn was the dominant car in the race stretching her lead to a straightaway. At the halfway point, Borgman was in a tight battle with top championship contenders Rick Rohr and Denton driver Mason Richards. With one lap remaining, a crash in corner number two brought out red flag condition as Drake Bohlmeyer was involved in a multi-car collision. Medical staff assisted Bohlmeyer from his race car and later reports indicated he was able to recover. Borgman was also involved in the incident, but was able to secure the track championship with a sixth-place finish.

Hahn related that she didn’t come to the track with any intention of winning. She went on to elaborate that her race car was new, but that on her first night in the car, she was able to take a win at US 30 Speedway at Columbus, NE.

“We just wanted to get some laps in on the car, gather some information and data," Hahn said.

Borgman, who has won multiple track championships, cited just being consistent throughout the year as key.

“We didn’t start of the year really well," Borgman said. "We were then able to put together a crack of wins.”

As for the feature event and his struggles, Borgman said: “It was challenging to say the least.”

The Sport Compacts began the night as the closest battle for the track championship as Wymore driver Kaylee Richards had a slim lead over Coleton Williamson. In the first heat, Zach Bohlmeyer was able to emerge from a four-car battle to take the win.

Williamson finished fourth to secure his spot in the feature and contend for the championship. In the second heat, Richards dominated the heat to set herself up for a championship run in the feature.

A multi-car crash brought out an early caution flag, allowing 15-year-old Jackson Black to power his way to the front and take the lead and the win.

“I got lucky," Black said of his first win. "The early crash helped. I was able to get to the top and take the lead.”

Black, in his second year of racing, was able to secure a fifth place finish in the point standings

"Well this year at the stock car banquet we will walk away with something," Black said.

In her back-to-back reign as track champion Richards said just being “consistent” was the key to this year’s championship. She knew she would need a good final night.

“I knew I had to have a good finish tonight as Coleton would be right there,” Richards said.

In the Stock Car first heat, Virginia driver Max Harder powered to the lead and took the win. In the second heat, an intense battle took place, but Dillion Richards took the checkered for the win.

Brandon Conkwright of Wamego, Kan. took the early lead in the feature event, but Harder again displayed a strong car to take the lead and go on to take the checkered flag. Following the race, Harder was excited about the win.

“I was really praying for no yellow flags," Harder said. "I really thought I was going to go the whole year without a win, so this feels pretty good. This was probably the best car I had all season.”

Kyle Vanover finished his 2023 campaign with the Stock Car track championship.

“I really thought this was maybe the worst year we had racing," Vanover said. "It started out rough, but I was able to overcome the bad finishes with the most feature wins. This is definitely not a one-person deal. I may be here, but if it wasn’t for a lot of other people, this wouldn’t happen.”

The first heat of the Hobby Stocks featured an intense three car battle with Chad Borgman, Neil Pella and Onaga, Kan. driver Nick Ronnebaum all vying for the win. Borgman was able to hold his line and secure the win.

In the second heat, all four of the top point leaders were part of the field. Roy Armstrong was strong in the early stages of the race, but Adam Wasserman of Fairbury was able to grab the lead coming out of corner four on the last lap for the victory.

In the feature, in was all point leader Taylor Huss who battled from the middle of the pack to take the lead at the midway point of the feature. He was able to hold off strong challenges by Pella and Ronnebaum to take the win and secure the track championship.

“Neil and Nick are no joke," Huss said. "They are hard chargers and always fun to race against. I knew I had to make good consistent laps to win.”

This was Huss’s second IMCA championship following his 2018 track championship.

In the Modified first heat, Lincoln driver Mike Densberger took the early lead but Columbus driver Anthony Roth took the high line at the white flag and went on to take the win. Trey Duensing of Byron set his sights on the track championship and grabbed the early lead and distanced himself from the field, but Jaxson Saathoff charged his way to challenge Duensing. With two laps to go, Saathoff took the lead and the win.

Jordan Grabouski and Saathoff made bold moves to take the front spots at the start of the race. Duensing experienced trouble with a flat tire in the first lap of the feature event. His crew responded and he was able to rejoin the field and stay on the lead lap. Roth, his challenger for the track championship, worked his way into the third spot, but Duensing was able to work his way through the field to gain positions and secure his first track championship.

Grabouski emerged from his car to decline interviews, stating the focus should be on Duensing. He then joined others in showering Duensing with champagne. Duensing was quick to return the favor as he sprayed Grabouski with champagne as Grabouski left victory lane.

“We had a good race car all year," Duensing said. "It took a lot of people to make this happen."

Reflecting on his first season as Race Director, Keil Mick said the year went well.

"I was disappointed in the drop in the car count, but I think the cost of racing was the main factor," Mick said. "It was a learning experience moving from the corner two flagman to being up here in the booth. I am hoping for a bigger and better 2024 race season.”

Racing will resume at the speedway on September 29th with a special sprint car special featuring both the 305- and 360-winged sprint cars. The annual Fall National Octoberfest is scheduled for October 12th-14th.

Final Point Standings Modified Trey Duensing 410 Anthony Roth 402 Johnny Saathoff 385 Jordan Grabouski 383 Austin Svoboda 371 Sports Modifieds Lance Borgman 402 Lee Horky 393 Rick Rohr 328 Mason Richards 328 Andrew Whitmore 328 Stock Kyle Vanover 412 Dillon Richards 401 Lance Borgman 400 Benji Legg 392 Max Harder 353 Hobby Stock Taylor Huss 415 John Martinez 400 Adam Wasserman 389 Roy Armstrong 380 Jeff Watts 372 Sport Compact Kaylee Richards 397 Coleton Williamson 392 Zach Bohlmeyer 386 Dylan Crannell 386 Jackson Black 370