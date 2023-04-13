I noticed that the flocks of turkeys I saw have been made up of more hens and the young of the year, with a few jakes on the perimeter. There are more small scattered flocks of turkeys now than the large winter flocks you saw during the winter. Turkey hunters refer to this as the spring break up and that means the breeding season is kicking into high gear.

For both the hen and the tom, the beginning of the annual reproductive cycle is the most complex period of the bird’s life. There are many environmental and behavioral mechanisms acting on turkeys right now.

As the days get longer and warmer the courtship period begins. Hens break up into smaller flocks and disperse to good nesting areas. Toms segregate into even smaller bachelor groups and begin to follow the hens wherever they go, usually gobbling often in an attempt to attract a hen… any and all hens! Ultimately the tom wants to pull together a harem.

I’m hearing more gobbling in the morning and yelps when I stop to listen in timbered areas that traditionally hold turkeys. I am seeing more strutting and sparring among the bearded ones to determine who really is the Boss Gobbler.

This hen-gathering time is the first of two “gobbling peaks” in the spring season. We are entering the first period. Hunters in the field can capitalize on this by using a partial strut jake decoy and a few gobble calls. I have had better luck with a jake decoy than a full strut gobbler during this period. I don’t put out my full strut gobbler decoys just yet.

It is the younger toms who are more actively prowling around looking for hens. They will charge in and attack a jake they perceive as a weaker opponent, but will avoid a confrontation with a mature gobbler in full strut.

About a week into the shotgun season begins, which is this coming Saturday, I’ll switch to a breeding hen and jake set up near one another. A mature gobble cannot let this insult go unchallenged and will be looking to fight.

The second gobbling period will be near the end of the breeding season. Most of the hens in a tom’s harem will have been bred by this time and moved off to nest. However, the tom continues to look for more hens and gobbles long and hard to find any hen that may have escaped his attention.

As I mentioned above, I don’t have my gobbler decoys out at the start of the season. I generally put out several hen decoys during the back half of the shotgun season, out in the open so a tom can easily find them. Hen calls and vocalizations are the norm at this time…very little gobbling! I’ll set up my full strut gobbler decoy about 20 yards away from the hen decoys but well within range of my shotgun.

As soon as you hear a gobbler, answer back with a few short low volume gobbles. You are trying to imitate an interloping tom moving in on the Boss Gobbler’s territory. When the Boss Gobbler sees the intruding tom near his hens he will often come in on the run!

Good luck to everyone hunting turkeys this spring.

Walleye Bite

As area waters warm walleye anglers get ready for the ‘bite’ to start. Biologists have determined that walleye may begin their spring bite with water temperature as low as 50 degrees. We are getting close to that now, but with the temperatures being forecast, I think water temperature with rise quickly.

The optimum temperature for a walleyes feeding metabolism is 67 degrees, but there may be an active bite going with the water in the upper 70’s. If you are a walleye angler, now is the time to be on the water.

Have a great weekend outdoors whether you are hunting or fishing.