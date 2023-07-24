Beatrice Speedway was finally able to get in a full show after several rain outs and shortened shows due to weather. “

We are finally all caught up on all features after a month and half. said Track Promoter Tommy Denton.

A solid crowd was greeted with free giveaways at the grandstand entrance for O’Reilly’s Auto Parts night at the Speedway. Fans were also treated to double features in three race classes plus the special appearance of the Midwest Classic Stock Car Association cars.

Two lucky fans were winners of Friday/Saturday admissions to the Knoxville Nationals and one fan was a winner of $361 from the Women for Racing 50/50 raffle. Several lucky kids won $2 bills and several others kid’s trophies.

The evening began with the three make-up features that set the tone for the night with each feature going green flag to checkered. The Modifieds were first up with a 13-car field. Marysville, Kan. driver Jordy Nelson took advantage of his front row staring position to distanced himself from the field and take the win.

The Sport Modifieds had a full field of 24 cars for their feature. David Trauernicht and Dorchester driver Tyler Nerud set the early pace with a tight battle for the lead. Lance Borgman and Fairbury driver Lee Horky were able to track down the leaders. Lap traffic became a factor, but Nerud was able to clear the lap cars to secure the win.

“I didn’t think it would happen," Nerud said. "The track cleaned off good and it paid off.”

A 13-car field made up the Hobby Stock feature. The race featured tight racing with two, three and four abreast racing. A six-car battle took place battling for the top positions. Dorchester driver Michael Wade moved out front, but Fairbury drivers Taylor Huss and Brendon Stigge were set to challenge. Wade held his line and took the win.

The classic stock cars kicked off the regular race night. Mike Ganskow of Columbus took the first heat driving his 1978 Ford Fairmont. The second heat featured tight racing, but Eric Cerny, driving a 1953 Chevy, emerged for the win.

In the feature event, Cerny looked like the car to beat, but spun his car with four laps to go. A two-car battle between Corry Proskocil of Grand Island and Bill Rombach of Platte Center ensued. Proskocil, in his 1971 Monte Carlo, was able to muscle his way to the win.

“The track was great," Proskocil said. "I really want the race track to know how much we appreciate being asked to race here. The guys were really excited about racing at Beatrice.”

In the first Compact heat race, Zach Bohlmeyer jumped out to the lead and was able to survive a last lap challenge by Hallie Borgman. In the second heat, Kaylee Richards of Wymore took the lead and held on to the win despite a strong charge by Coleton Williamson. In the final heat, Blue Springs driver Rhonda Mewes led most of the heat but Jackson Black fought his way from his last row starting spot to take the win at the checkered flag.

In the feature event, Williamson emerged from a tight pack of race cars to take the lead. The race featured side by side racing and tight battles for position. Black was able to separate himself from the field, but unable to catch Williamson.

“I knew I had to get out front and hit my marks," Williamson said. "I had to stay off the other driver’s doors and keep them off mine.”

In the Stock Cars first heat, tight early racing took place with Dillion Richards taking the lead. With two laps to go, Jansen driver Jaret Woods' car spun bringing out the first caution of the evening. The caution allowed Lance Borgman to challenge, but Richards took the checkered flag. Jordan Grabouski was never challenged as he took the win in the second heat. In the feature Grabouski again took an early lead and the win.

The Modified first heat saw Wamego, Kan. driver Brandon Conkwright jump out front. Lincoln driver Mike Densberber put together a late challenge, but Conkwright won by a bumper. In the second heat, Kansas drivers Josh Blummer of Marysville Kan. and Kyle Olberding of Seneca, Kan. were battling for the win, with two laps to go, the caution flag was thrown. Johnny Saathoff then joined the battle, but Blummer won the race at the flag.

In the feature, Conkwright again displayed a strong car as he stormed out from his starting pole position. On lap eight, Grabouski moved into the second spot. A caution then came out.

The restart saw side by side racing with the two battling for the lead. With five laps to go, Grabouski grabbed the lead, but mechanical issues occurred sending him to the pits and Conkwright to victory lane where he shouted “yes , yes.”

Conkwright went on to express excitement.

“I been racing here ten years, and this is my first win," Conkwright said.

The Hobby Stock first heat saw Chad Borgman take the lead and survive a late charge by Roy Armstrong to secure the win. The second heat saw a tight pack of six cars battled for position. Stigge moved out front, but a flat tire sent him to the pits. Huss then went on for the win.

The feature was no different as a six-car battle took place with Jeff Watts holding off all challengers by driving the high line. A yellow flag displayed with six laps to go.

Watts again was able to hold his line and the lead. With three laps to go, eight cars were still battling for top positions. Borgmaan was able to get under Watts and take the lead and went on for the win.

"I really wasn’t expecting it," Borgman said of the win. "I knew I had to keep my nose clean. It was great to get the win.”

Trauernicht and Horky had a contested battle in the Sport Modified first heat. Trauernicht ,taking the high line, was able to pull off the win. Rick Rohr was never challenged in the second heat. In the final heat, Lincoln Driver Kash Wenske grabbed the outside line and the win.

Caution flags marred the early stages of the feature race. Trauericht and Nerud again were in a tight battle for the lead. Trauericht was able to establish the early lead, but with nine laps to go, Nerud grabbed the lead and pulled away for the win.

“I tried the top and bottom but couldn’t gain ground on Trauericht," Nerud said. "I then went to the middle and was able get under him for the win.”

Racing resumes next Friday evening at the speedway as part of the Gage County Fair and Expo. Denton expects the racing to be exciting as extra money has been added to the top four finisher in each class.

There will also be a mystery $50 prize in each class. There will be change to a draw-redraw format versus lining up by point standings.

“The drivers are really excited for this," Denton said..

Hot laps begin at 7 p.m. with racing starting at 7:30p.m.

