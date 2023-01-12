Update on icefishing in the region

Hello Rick! It’s great hearing from you! Yes I was out ice fishing and had lots of fun!

#1- the ice was about 5-6inches thick around the whole pond. We circled the pond trying to find deeper water and found that the best fishing was in about 6-7 feet of water in the pond that we were in.

#2- we were fishing on private waters in far southeastern Nebraska.

#3- we fished for about 3 hours and caught many bluegill that were about 3-4 inches. The biggest one we caught was about 6 inches. Nothing big but we had lots of fun.

#4- we were using little bright colorful jig heads with wax worms. We started the day with 75 wax worms and we had to stop only because we ran out of them.