Update on icefishing in the region

There is still some fun to be had icefishing, but it may not be for much longer…more on that in a bit.
I had a chance to talk with Tucker Timmerman, of Beatrice, about his ice fishing exploits:
Hello Rick! It’s great hearing from you! Yes I was out ice fishing and had lots of fun!
#1- the ice was about 5-6inches thick around the whole pond. We circled the pond trying to find deeper water and found that the best fishing was in about 6-7 feet of water in the pond that we were in.
#2- we were fishing on private waters in far southeastern Nebraska.
#3- we fished for about 3 hours and caught many bluegill that were about 3-4 inches. The biggest one we caught was about 6 inches. Nothing big but we had lots of fun.
#4- we were using little bright colorful jig heads with wax worms. We started the day with 75 wax worms and we had to stop only because we ran out of them.
Yes, we have ice, and ice-fishing is happening! Most of our waters have 8-9 inches, no snow, slick ice!
I have hit a pond back here a few times; catching a bunch of bluegills and a couple of nice crappies.
A good rule of thumb is to NEVER consider ice safe until you verify it for yourself. Ice rarely freezes at a uniform rate and thickness on any body of water. There are always variances in ice thickness, even in just a few feet.
For example, three to four inches of ice on a sheltered pond may be able to support your weight, but that same amount of ice on a moving stream could be dangerous. One study I’m aware of says that ice over moving water is generally 15 percent weaker than pond ice.
Ice melts in two ways, on the surface and internally. Surface melting is caused by warm air, especially when wind and or rain is involved. Puddles of water on the ice drain through any crack or hole in the ice. The water erodes little holes into larger sized ones. The eventual size of the holes is dependent on how much water drains through them and how warm the water is. Regardless, the ice is weakened by this process.
