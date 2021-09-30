Using live bait for fall fishing….good choice

With all the hunting seasons underway, and more yet to come, fishing may be dropping off your radar screen but fall is an excellent time to fish. Beatrice is within striking distance of a lot of good fishing spots, so don’t give up on fishing yet. Fall is when fish are instinctively looking for an easy meal with a big payoff. They want to get the maximum food value they can with every bite, and do it with the minimum amount of energy expended.
In general, fall conditions means that water temperatures are cooling down and that means there is often more oxygen in the water making fish more active. Most species of fish school together in the fall, so where you find one, you’ll find more. And, because fish are looking for a quick and easy meal, they will strike at many kinds of presentations.
Fish instinctively know winter is coming and they try to pack on extra weight in anticipation of what could be a lean time of year when the surface of their world is frozen over. This is why a big juicy bug can be the perfect bait to offer at this time of the year.
If you have been out in your yard, garden or out in the field at all recently you probably noticed there are grasshoppers and crickets out there. That will be no surprise to anyone who has a garden. Another favorite “bait” of mine this time of year is crickets, and I think we have an abundance of them too.
Grasshoppers make great bait, and they are free! Grasshoppers are a natural part of the diet of many fish, so it catches many species of fish. Since fish are accustomed to eating grasshoppers they are not tentative about gulping one down when they see it! Two of my favorite species of fish to go after with grasshoppers are trout and catfish.
For both trout and catfish, I rig the grasshopper on a light wire hook, something like a #6 Aberdeen. I hook the grasshopper under the hard shell that covers its back and shoulders. This allows the grasshopper to stay alive and kicking, and nothing says ‘dinner’ better than a wiggling grasshopper on the surface of the water. I typically use a casting bubble to get the grasshopper where I want it.
For catfish, I will put a couple pieces of split shot about 12-inches above the hook. I use just enough weight to sink the grasshopper. Channel catfish love grasshoppers and this presentation will keep you busy catching fish.
Catching the grasshoppers can be fun too, especially if you have kids. This can be a great family outing. Find a good spot where you see lots of grasshoppers during the day, then go back at night. Get yourself a red light. Grasshoppers are color blind to red light and you will be able to see them.
Approach the grasshopper so that you don’t cast a shadow on them while using the red light. You can sneak up on them and easily pick up enough grasshoppers for a fishing trip. A small bait net may be helpful in catching them.
Crickets are another insect that has a couple roles in the fall. In the realm of bait, there is not much better you can offer panfish than crickets. Panfish, bass and trout will gulp down a nice cricket! Wherever you hear crickets at night is a good place to put a cricket trap.
You can make a very effective cricket trap by taking a post hole digger and creating a hole about 12-inches deep. Make sure the side walls are smooth and then toss in a lettuce leaf in the bottom of the hole. Cover the hole with a piece of cardboard or carpet and weight it down so it doesn’t blow away. Check it in 24-hours and I bet you will have some crickets to use as bait for a fishing trip.
The other thing crickets do for me in the fall is to tell me where to look for turkeys. Turkeys love crickets! If you know of a spot that has turkeys, and you also hear crickets there, you have located a great spot for a fall hunt.
You know, I bet you can hear crickets along Dorsey Street in the evenings. Hmmm….just might explain why turkeys like the area.
Have a great weekend outdoors!