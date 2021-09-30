Using live bait for fall fishing….good choice

With all the hunting seasons underway, and more yet to come, fishing may be dropping off your radar screen but fall is an excellent time to fish. Beatrice is within striking distance of a lot of good fishing spots, so don’t give up on fishing yet. Fall is when fish are instinctively looking for an easy meal with a big payoff. They want to get the maximum food value they can with every bite, and do it with the minimum amount of energy expended.

In general, fall conditions means that water temperatures are cooling down and that means there is often more oxygen in the water making fish more active. Most species of fish school together in the fall, so where you find one, you’ll find more. And, because fish are looking for a quick and easy meal, they will strike at many kinds of presentations.

Fish instinctively know winter is coming and they try to pack on extra weight in anticipation of what could be a lean time of year when the surface of their world is frozen over. This is why a big juicy bug can be the perfect bait to offer at this time of the year.