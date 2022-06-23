Vacationing close to home on a budget

Last week I had an article about places you could go within a tank of gas from Beatrice for a short get-away or a close to home vacation. Gas prices have not come down so the topic is still valid. Here goes:

I focused on Indian Cave State Park last week. We are blessed in this part of the state with having many areas where we can enjoy outdoor recreational activities with that one-tank-of-gas format that I wanted to use. This week I’ll cover a couple of more areas close to home that you don’t hear much about, but they are worth investigating.

Alexandria Lakes State Recreation Area is about 50 miles west of Beatrice. It is out of the way and a tranquil place that encompasses 55 acres of land with two lakes totaling 46 acres of water. There are lots of mature trees that provide plenty of shade for summer days. Both lakes are designated no wake lakes so they are perfect for canoes and kayaks. You can use an electric trolling motor to get around or your oars /paddles. I like drifting in my canoe at sunset while dangling some bait under a slip-bobber set up. The scenery and sunsets are beautiful! There is one boat ramp/launching area on Lake #1.

The lakes were recently been renovated and offer some excellent fishing opportunities. Largemouth bass is probably what most anglers target on their visit, but crappie and catfish are probably in second place. There are lots of hungry bluegill and redear sunfish to entertain the kids.

Alexandria State Recreation Area offers Electric Plus, Electric and Basic campsites. There are 40 sites with 30-amp electrical hookup, five sites with 50-amp electrical hookup and eight sites without electricity. The campground has potable water, modern restrooms, a playground for younger campers and a dump and fill station for RVers. All camping is on a first-come-first-served basis. Camper must register and deposit their nightly camping fees near the park entrance in a raised, locked box. Self-service envelopes are provided, check or cash only. I’ve only done some light pickup camping here, but I’d like to bring my motor home here someday.

You’ll need a park entry permit and that will cost you $31 for an annual permit or $6 for a daily permit. Campsites are $15 for a basic campsite, $25/night for a campsite with electricity and $35/night for electric-plus campsites.

If hunting is one of your pastimes, there is a Wildlife Management Area adjacent to Alexandria State Recreation Area. There are just a little over 1200 acres that offer an opportunity to hunt deer, dove, pheasant, quail, rabbit, squirrel and turkey in season.

Iron Horse Trail Lake is near DuBois in Pawnee County. It is an NRD lake so you rarely see it mentioned in any NGPC literature. The dam for this lake was built as a flood control structure on the South Fork creek watershed. It was the first NRD public recreation area built and opened in 1985. The lake and park were renovated in 2011. There is 360 acres to enjoy with 85 acres of lake. To visit or camp here will require a Nebraska Natural Resource District vehicle permit. That costs $15.

Iron Horse Lake is a fun place to fish. There are a variety of fish species to catch. I remember one trip where I caught a very nice walleye below the spillway.

The lake is designated a no wake area, but all boats can be put on the water. There are jetties to give angles better access and there is an ADA handicapped accessible pier, too. The lake has a boat ramp, dock and a boat mooring island, which is a unique feature. I’ve trolled around in a jon boat, but most of my time on the water has been in a canoe. One particular regulation you need to be aware of is that no live baitfish are allowed.

There are 11 campsites with RV pads and electrical hook-ups. There are no water hook-ups or a dump station. They are $16/night. Another nine pads are available with no hook-ups and there is no fee for those or the tent camping areas. There are two primitive restrooms.

Drinking water is available. Other camp amenities include a playground, picnic shelters and tables, charcoal grills and fire rings. If you want to venture away from camp you can enjoy nature trails, a sand beach, a swimming area and a sand volleyball court.

Be sure to enjoy your time outdoors and hopefully you won’t break your budget.

