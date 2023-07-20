Charlie Noack is the President and Founder of Valley Hook Company. He was on my radio show in earlier this year. Noack is the inventor and patent owner of the only tieless fishing hook in the world. When I first heard about his invention I thought, “It is about time!” Noack and his invention were just getting some recognition in the market when I talked with him.

“It all began in May of 2014. That was the date when my eye doctor told me I needed cheaters. I was like - no, no, no! I'm a fisherman, I need my eyes to tie the hook on the line,” said Noack. “So instead of pouting, I invented a tieless hook…a win-win in my eyes”

“It took about a year and a half to get the hook where I wanted it. I had hired two field testers to get me 30 videos of them catching fish on the Valley Hook. I took their suggestions and modified the croc end, the end of the hook that normally has the eye and looks like a shepherds crook, until it was near perfect,” Noack stated. “It not only has an automatic Snell affect, but it also makes it safer for the fish so you can release them more easily without as much damage.”

“We are the only tieless fishing tackle company in the world. The patented design makes attaching tackle to your line so easy, no cheaters needed! The hook and clasps are patented. I have three patents, and four more patents pending,” Noack continued. “We started with the tieless size 6 hook, the mini clasp and the senior clasp.”

After our radio interview I took one of the samples that Noack had sent me and tried to tie it on a 6-pound test line. It took less that five seconds and held tight. The instructions that come with the hooks say you should use a line of .012 diameter or larger. I can see why braided line is much more secure.

Noack is based out of Tipler, Wisconsin. In that part of the country, walleye, northern pike and musky are the ‘Big Three” for most anglers. Sure, they catch bass and sunfish, but much of the time on the water is going after bigger fish. That being said, you have to make fishing tackle that will survive the attack of a musky if you want to stay in the market. Next came titanium leaders. Let’s see a musky or northern pike bite through that!

Noack and I have stayed in touch ever since that first meeting on the radio and talk often. Like any company that sells equipment for the outdoors, Noack is always looking for new ideas. He recently sent me five new spinner baits that will work for walleye, bass and panfish. Chrome blades, hammered brass blades, Colorado blades, Indiana blades…lots of flash and vibration to get a fish’s attention.

I took a couple of his spinners and tested them on largemouth bass. I don’t think I was fishing five minutes before I hooked up with my first bass of the day. About four casts later I had another one. The rest of my afternoon “field testing” went the same way. These lures work!

I inspected the lures very closely after I was done for the day. No wires were bent, no threads were loose or fraying where a skirt and hook were tied on, blades still spun smoothly on their clevis…Noack makes a quality product.

On one of our phone calls, I asked Noack if he had any plans to get into the catfishing market. His titanium leader and tieless hook system seemed to be tailor made for going after big catfish.

“You know, no one up here goes after catfish,” Noack said. “Tell me more about catfishing!” And with that, a new product line is being formed! That product line will probably be coming on the market around the first part of September via the company website.

“We have been doing very well since the first time we talked and did the radio show,” Noack commented. “We had orders come in from Nebraska right after we were done with the show. And now, our hooks are flying off the shelves! We are very thankful.”

From starting with only one product, the number 6 tieless hook to now and over a dozen different products, I’d say Valley Hook is doing quite well. The fishing tackle market is tough, but I think they’re getting there.

No one carries Valley Hook products yet in Nebraska, but you can find them on Amazon, or order them through the company website at www.thetielesshook.com. Check it out and see for yourself.