Walleye bite is turning on

As area waters warm and the days get longer the walleye bite gets better. Anglers are finding hungry walleye, albeit smaller ones, all around the region.
Forecast temperatures for the remainder of this week and the weekend may slow down the bite a little with cooler temperatures. Trolling and drifting with live baits seem to be the best bet at the moment. Check out Branched Oak Lake or Wagon Train Lake.
Here’s a good walleye technique a pro-angler friend of mine uses quite a bit. The general practice is to drift or troll for walleye, but he puts his bait right on the bottom, or a few inches off the bottom and lets it stay there. It’s not vertical jigging, simply put the bait on the bottom and let it drift along there.
He also likes to put stationary bait on the bottom, usually a jighead tipped with a minnow. He catches lots of walleye. Sometimes he’ll rig the jighead up 8 to 12 inches from the bottom (like a drop-shot rig) and hold the bait where walleye are most likely to see it. Give this a try.
Youth Shotgun Season
The Nebraska spring Youth Shotgun season for turkey begins this coming weekend, April 10th. Young hunters can get a week’s head start on other shotgunners. There is no lower age limit for hunting turkeys in Nebraska, but all hunters under 12 must be accompanied by a hunter (with a valid hunting permit) 19 years of age or older.
Turkey hunting can be an exciting experience, but don’t forget to factor in safety when you’re hunting. Make absolutely certain that your target is a tom turkey and not just a flash of color or movement. Good luck to every young hunter this season.
Turkey Tips
I always get a few questions on various aspects of turkey hunting, partially due to the upcoming youth season and what should a new hunter have in the way of gear. I’ve put together a collection of the most asked questions over the last few years and an answer.
Do I need a ground blind to hunt turkeys?
No, you don’t have to have a ground blind, but they do come in very handy. Movement betrays more hunters than any other reason and is most often why a hunter gets busted. Turkeys see very well and pick up movement as well as any animal I’ve ever hunted. I had a turkey biologist tell me once that turkeys have the ability to pick up movement and translate that into a threat about eight times faster than other prey animals. I have no idea how he qualified that statement, but I do know that I’ve seen how effective a turkey’s sense of sight and danger avoidance can be. A ground blind can cost as little as $70 and upwards of $500 for a top of the line model. However, you can make one for about $25. I went to Wal-Mart and bought some camo fabric, then rigged it on three, five-foot long, wire coated stakes from the garden section. The result is a very lightweight, inexpensive, and functional ground blind. Tucking yourself into a thick bunch of vegetation can be very effective, too. I’ve killed a lot of gobblers from behind some thick brush or a fallen tree.
What kind of camouflage should I use for turkey hunting?
The type or brand name on your camo is not as important as getting a camo pattern that blends into your surroundings. Desert tan like you see our troops wearing in Iraq or Afghanistan is not a good choice for hunting in cedar canyons or thick river bottoms, especially as things begin to green up. Don’t fall into the trap that you need every camo pattern that the catalogs show. For spring, find some camo with light browns and some green in it.
Do you recommend using decoys for turkey hunting?
Yes. I think turkey decoys are a great asset in the early season. My favorite set up is a hen with a half-strut jake nearby. This really agitates the dominate tom in the area. However, as the season wears on, toms get shy of decoys, especially big gobbler decoys. Younger toms have probably had their butts kicked a few times by late season, so they want no part of a big bird in full strut. Put away the decoys by mid-May and stalk your gobbler.
Good luck to all turkey hunters!