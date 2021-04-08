Walleye bite is turning on

No, you don’t have to have a ground blind, but they do come in very handy. Movement betrays more hunters than any other reason and is most often why a hunter gets busted. Turkeys see very well and pick up movement as well as any animal I’ve ever hunted. I had a turkey biologist tell me once that turkeys have the ability to pick up movement and translate that into a threat about eight times faster than other prey animals. I have no idea how he qualified that statement, but I do know that I’ve seen how effective a turkey’s sense of sight and danger avoidance can be. A ground blind can cost as little as $70 and upwards of $500 for a top of the line model. However, you can make one for about $25. I went to Wal-Mart and bought some camo fabric, then rigged it on three, five-foot long, wire coated stakes from the garden section. The result is a very lightweight, inexpensive, and functional ground blind. Tucking yourself into a thick bunch of vegetation can be very effective, too. I’ve killed a lot of gobblers from behind some thick brush or a fallen tree.