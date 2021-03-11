Walleye Vs. Sauger…What’s the difference

Like many other species of fish, springtime is spawning time. Sauger move upstream to spawn typically in 2 to 8 feet of water. A female can lay between 15,000 to 40,000 eggs for each pound of her body weight. Sauger fry hatch after 2 to 4 weeks, depending on the water temperature.

I learned about sauger fishing from a gentleman by the name of Jimmy Hall, from Nemaha. He was a master at catching sauger in the Missouri.

“Saugers follow the path of least resistance in the river,” Hall told me. “You can look at the river and tell where the slower current will be, where fish will hold up behind wing dikes and where they will cross the channel as they move upstream in the spring. Once you figure that out, you can catch sauger.”

Over the years I’ve fished for sauger quite often, mostly on the Missouri. Generally I have had my best success catching these fish in cold water during winter and early spring. The best baits for me have been live baits like minnows, crayfish and night crawlers. I rig the minnows on brightly colored lead-head bucktail jigs or twister tails. I used a Lindy-rig with crayfish and the night crawlers. I like to rig so that my bait is just heavy enough to get to the bottom. I want to feel the bait lightly bouncing off the rocks or other structure.