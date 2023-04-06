It all started when I got a news release about a recent invention for fishing back in October of 2022…a tieless hook system. It was an interesting concept, especially if you have trouble tying a hook onto your line? If you have large hands, aging eyesight, or little experience tying on fishing hooks, this item may be for you. The Valley Tieless Fishing Tackle EZ Hook is the only patented system like this in the world.

I made mention of the product in one of my columns, but didn’t do anything else with the information at the time. Then, about two months ago, a regular fishing buddy of mine, Rodney Aden, asked me if I remembered writing about these hooks and wanted to know if I had any, At 93, he has some of the aforementioned ‘eyesight issues’ and wanted to try it. So, I started tracking down the company and someone to talk to.

Charlie Noack, President and Founder of Valley Hook Company, was on my radio show about a month ago. He ran into that pesky ‘aging eyesight’ issue and decided to do something about it.

“It was May of 2014. That was the date when my eye doctor told me I needed cheaters. I was like…no, no, no! I'm a fisherman, I need my eyes to tie the hook on the line,” said Noack. “So instead of pouting, I invented a tieless hook…a win-win in my eyes”

“It took about a year and a half to get the hook where I wanted it. I hired two field testers to get me 30 videos of them catching fish on the Valley Hook. I took their suggestions and modified the croc end, the end of the hook that normally has the eye and looks like a shepherds crook, until it was near perfect,” Noack stated. “The design creates an automatic Snell affect on the hook.”

I found a great video of Noack and his invention on YouTube. Look up, ‘No More Tying A Fishing Knot! More Time For Fishing!’ and see how to use Noack’s tieless system, the different hooks and spinners. It is worth five minutes to watch it!

The company began with a single number 6 hook, designed to be used with 8-10 pound braided line. They have since expanded their product line from the size 6 hook to a mini clasp, a senior clasp, and 13 spinner baits.”

The clasps the Noack mentioned are terminal clips that allow you to change lures quickly and a couple of different styles of spinner baits.

To use this hook, start by tying a simple overhand knot at the end of your line, loop the line around the hook and pull it up tight into the Sheppard’s crook at the top of the shank. The knot at the end of your line will not pull through the Sheppard’s crook. That’s all it takes. Cast the hook into the water and fish like you normally would. The size 6 hook the company started with was a good middle-of-the-road size hook that can be used to catch many species of fish. It’s a bit big for bluegill, but you can catch just about anything else in Nebraska with it.

After our radio interview I took one of the samples that Noack had sent me and tried to tie it on a 6-pound test line. It took less than 10 seconds and held tight. The instructions that come with the hooks say you should use a line of .012 diameter or larger. I tied my hook on with monofilament line, not the braided line that Noack recommends, because I didn’t have braided line handy. I have since respooled with braided line on one rod and it works even better. Braided line makes a bigger knot and the attachment is much more secure.

Last weekend was too nice not to get out and enjoy the weather. I met up with Aden and we fished a farm pond he knew of close to home. Aden tied on one of the new spinnerbaits that Noack had sent me. It only too a few casts and a hungry largemouth bass hit the lure. I few seconds later, Aden landed the fish. I tied on a different spinnerbait and began casting toward the end of a shallow shelf that dropped away to deeper water. On my third cast a nice largemouth zoomed up from the deeper water and smacked the lure. This bass was about a 2-pounder. It was obvious to us that the tieless hook system works and is secure enough to land fish.

Back when I did the radio show with Noack I asked him where you could find his products in Nebraska. “Nobody yet, but hopefully soon,” Noack answered. “We sell on Amazon, and our website, www.thetielesshook.com. We are just starting to branch out and get the distributors involved.”

Check out Amazon or the company’s website. I think Noack is on to something and will help anglers and make fishing easier for everyone who uses his tieless system.