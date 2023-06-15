OK…I’m just a little strange. I know some of you will find that hard to believe while other will shout, “I told you so!”

I was traveling the backroads of rural Nebraska last weekend and made several stops to get turtles across the road. Turtles just aren’t fast enough to get out of the way of a vehicle traveling at highway speeds, so they need a little help. In every case, the turtle was a Western Painted Turtle. I assisted by getting them to the other side of the road.

If you attempt an animal rescue like this make sure you consider your own safety and that of other traffic. Get your flashers on and get off the side of the road as best you can. Give yourself plenty of time if you have to get out on the roadway. Other vehicles are traveling faster than you may think!

One thing to keep in mind is to put the turtle on the side of the road they were headed toward. They have it in their heads to go that way, and that’s where they are going. For example, if the turtle is on the east side of the road going west, you can’t simply put them back on the east side of the road even though that may be closer and safer. There is a reason they are headed west, and they will just turn around and go back that way and across the road again once you leave.

I’ve had a couple of calls and emails this week from readers asking about turtles and why they seem to be seeing more of them right now. Well, there are probably two reasons at the moment:

1 – Flood waters. In the case of the Western Painted Turtle, it needs water, but not to be immersed in it all the time. They need to get out on dry land, too. High water due to recent rains and lowland flooding will cause the turtles to move to higher ground.

2 – This also happens to be the mating season for a lot of turtles. Many are males on the march looking for females; others are females out looking for a good nesting spot. The mating season seems to be a little late this year due to our weather and cooler spring temperatures.

As you drive along you may notice some short ‘fences’ along the sides of the road, particularly in low lying areas. They are there to funnel migrating turtles to culverts that run under the road and help minimize the number of these creatures that get killed by vehicles.

The Western Painted Turtle may be the best known of Nebraska’s turtles. You’ve probably seen two or three of them sunning themselves on a log in a pond at some point in your life. I think it is one of the most colorful turtles out there. I have always been intrigued by this creature.

It is a medium-sized turtle that can grow to a shell length of 10 inches. Adult females are larger than males, with the males having a longer tail and also longer claws on its front legs. The longer claws are used in mating, primarily to hold on to the female.

Painted turtles prefer slow-moving or still waters with abundant vegetation. They can be found in natural ponds and lakes, farm ponds, creeks, backwaters on rivers and irrigation ditches. They will eat both plant and animal matter and are very opportunistic. They will eat insects, mosquito larvae, amphibians and fish, and any dead animals they may happen upon. These turtles have one very interesting trait when they eat; it has to be in water to be able to swallow its food.

The top shell or carapace of the painted turtle ranges from olive green to almost black in color and is often coated with algae. The bottom shell of a turtle is called the plastron. It has a distinctive red background and an intricate multi-colored pattern with a dark center section…hence the name “painted turtle”. The patterns seen here are unique…like fingerprints for us. Head and legs are striped with yellow and red. It is no wonder that many of the Native American tribes of the plains used the turtle shell for decorations.

The Western Painted Turtle is just another example of Nebraska’s unique wildlife. Enjoy them and maybe give them a helping hand.