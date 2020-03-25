Ways to handle Covid-19 and outdoor recreation

Covid-19 is making us change a lot of our usual routines. Self-quarantine actions and social distancing are the orders of the day. If everyone tries to do their part we may be able to slow the spread of the virus and get back to some type of normal. Be careful out there!

Now…for those of us who are avid outdoor recreationalists, we may have the best thing going. When it comes to social distancing, those of us who hunt and fish do this almost naturally. We may have the only activity that meets social distancing guidelines set out by the CDC.

There are a host of other things we can do to isolate ourselves and meet the intent of Coronavirus safety guidelines. Since spring is coming and fishing activities will be picking up again, I thought I’d cover one of those things we all need to do from time to time….put new fishing line on our favorite rigs.

Putting new line on a reel sounds pretty mundane, but there is a right and wrong way to do it. Did you know that? Do it the right way and everything is fine. Do it the wrong way and you end up with a mess.

If you have never spooled new line on a fishing reel, the instructions to do it can be quite intimidating. You need to have the right kind of line for the fishing you intend to do and you need to know how to correctly wind it on to the type of reel you have.