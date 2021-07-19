 Skip to main content
Weather cancels Beatrice Speedway races
Weather cancels Beatrice Speedway races

 Weather continues to be the dominate feature at Beatrice speedway as rain soaked conditions forced speedway officials to cancel Friday nights scheduled night of racing.

Point races going into the night continue to take shape. In the Modified class, Beatrice driver Johnny Saathoff currently has a seven point lead over Jordy Nelson of Marysville, Kan. while Mike Densberger of Lincoln is in third place.

Benji Legg of Beatrice leads the stock car class by four points over Cade Richards of Lincoln who, as of July 7, was fourth in national points. The pair holds a sizable lead over the rest of the field.

In the hobby stock class, Roy Armstrong of Beatrice continues to lead over Fairbury drivers Brendon Stigge and Taylor Huss. Up front in the sport modified class is Lee Horky of Fairbury followed by Trevor Baker of Roca and fellow Fairbury driver Andrew Whitmore.

In the sport compacts, the Bohlmeyer brothers of Beatrice continue to dominate up front, holding substantial leads over the rest of the field. Drake is out front with a six point lead over his brother. The brothers are both in the top 20 in IMCA national points.

Racing will resume this Friday night with hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. The July 30th Friday slate will kick off to a weekend of action at the speedway for the Gage County Fair.

The Fair will feature a regular point’s race on Friday with added money in each class. Saturday will be the popular Eve of Destruction. For the first time at the Fair, a monster truck show will be the featured attraction on Sunday evening.

