Race fans were slated for a night of double action as four classes at Beatrice Speedway were set to run make up features due to weather several weeks ago.

A nice crowd was on hand and track announcer Brian Cook kicked off the night with the playing of the National Anthem followed by a “Let’s go racing” shout out to the crowd.

The Stock Car class rolled onto the track for the first feature of the evening. Paul Burck took an early lead in the race and began to pull away from the pack. At the halfway point of the race, contact between Dillion Richards and Gary Laflin brought out a yellow flag. Kyle Vanover wasted little time as he bolted to the lead and took the win.

The Modifieds were up next and had a struggle to get the race underway as contact between drivers brought out two first lap caution flags. The contact dwindled the race down to just six participants. Dorchester driver Bob Zoubek jumped out to the lead as former Modified National Champions Jordan Grabouski and Johnny Saathoff battled it out with Grabouski taking the second spot.

The Sport Modifieds had little trouble with the start of their feature. Nick Snyder displayed a strong car early as he the took the lead and stretched it to almost a straight away. With eight laps left, the yellow flag came out for debris on the track. Lance Borgman then moved into the second spot.

A six-car pile-up with Lance Malchow ending up upside down on his roof brought out the red flag conditions. All drivers were uninjured, but a lengthy pause took place. Borgman was looking for opportunities to take the lead, but Snyder held his line and took the checkered flag.

The Factory Stock class saw veteran driver Roy Armstrong in a battle with Fairbury driver Adam Wasserman. Tight racing took place before the field spread out, but with seven laps remaining, caution is displayed on the track. Last week’s feature winner, Taylor Huss, then moved into second to challenge Armstrong, but Armstrong was able to hold on and take the win.

In the Sport Compacts first heat, Rhonda Mewes of Blue Springs dominated most of the race, but Colton Williamson, on the last lap, made a hard charge to try to take the lead, but Mewes took the checkered flag. In the second heat, Kaylee Richards stormed from the back to take the win. In the final heat, Jackson Black took the lead and never looked back.

Black, from his starting front row position, jumped out front and built a sizeable lead. With three laps remaining, he had built almost a straightaway lead. As the white flag was displayed, he made quick work by passing several lap cars on his way to his first career feature win.

“That was probably the most fun I have ever had,” said the 15 -year old Black. "I didn’t think my car had it, but I guess it did."

Richards is leading the points with 229 followed by Williamson at 215 and Dylan Crannel with 208.

In the Stock Car first heat, Benji Legg emerged from the pack to take the lead. Vanover made a strong run coming out of corner No. 4, but Legg held on for the win. In the second heat, Grabouski took advantage of his front row starting spot and was never challenged.

In the feature event, Grabouski again jumped out to a big lead from the front row. With eight laps to go, the caution came out and so did Grabouski as he left the track and headed to the pits with mechanical issues. Vanover had little trouble as he dominated the remainder of the race.

“I was really tight at the start of the race, but the car continued to get better," Vanover said.

It's Vanover's fourth win in a row. He leads the points with 229. Dillion Richards is in second with 222 and Borgman rounds out the top three at 220.

The modified class first heat saw a lot of early side by side racing, but Byron driver Trey Duensing took command of the race for the win. The second heat saw a four-car battle take place, but Grabouski was able to emerge for the win.

The feature event rolled on to the track, but so did the rain drops. As the field rounded the track the rain increased and Promoter Tommy Denton ended the evening. Duensing is the current point leader at 189. Jaxson Saathoff is second at 186 and Anthony Roth sits in third at 181.

In other heat race action, the first heat of the hobby stocks featured three abreast racing at the start of the race and again at the end, but Wasserman held on for the victory. The second heat saw Michael Wade of Dorchester out-battle Neil Pella of Adams for the win. Huss leads the points at 229. Brendon Stigge sits at second with 219 and John Martinez is in third with 217.

In the Sport Modified first heat, Dorchester driver Tyler Nerud came from the back of the pack for the win. In the second heat, at the halfway point, Steve Swarthout took the lead and held on for the win. In the final heat, David Trauernicht dominated the early portion, but Crete driver Brandon Spanjer closed in and made a pass for the win. Borgman leads the point standings with 216 followed by Lee Horky at 204 and Mason Richards at 198.

Racing resumes next Friday evening at the track and will feature the Racesaver 305 Sprint cars along with the Modifieds, Sport Modifieds, Stock Cars, and Sport Compacts.

The Modifieds, Sport Modifieds and Hobby Stock features will be made up later, giving fans another night with some double feature racing action. The following week, the track will host the Midwest Classic Stock Car series. Hot laps begin at 7 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m.

A Feature results Modified 1 1) 5s Bob Zoubek 2) 30 Jordan Grabouski 3) 96j Johnny Saathoff 4) 96 Jaxon Saathoff 5) 3 Trey Duensing 6) 60iv Anthony Roth 7) 1z Norm Ziegenbein 8) 4j Jordy Nelson 9) 16 Austin Svoboda 10) 50s Kale Smith Modified 2 (Canceled) SportMod 1 1) 25k Nick Snyder 2) 76 Lance Borgman 3) 19xx Brandon Spanjer 4) 7 Lee Horky 5) 23 Steve Swarthout 6) 18m Mason Richards 7) w2 Kash Wenske 8) 5h Shawn Hein 9) 4 David Trauernicht 10) 7x Lauren Cook SportMod 2 (Canceled) Stock Car 1 1) 19 Kyle Vanover 2) 34 Max Harder 3) 7 Matt Fralin 4) 76 Lance Borgman 5) 46 Paul Burck 6) 4w Jaret Wood 7) 24c Brandon Conkwright 8) 72v Jesse Vanlaningham 9) 84 Benji Legg 10) 64 Dusty Blake Stock Car 2 1) 19 Kyle Vanover 2) 84 Benji Legg 3) 76 Lance Borgman 4) 64 Dusty Blake 5) 24r Dillon Richards 6) 34 Max Harder 7) 72v Jesse Vanlaningham 8) 4w Jaret Wood 9) 46 Paul Burck 10) 30 Jordan Grabouski Hobby Stock 1 1) 6r Roy Armstrong 2) 3 Taylor Huss 3) 46 Ryan Gilland 4) 66 Jeff Watts 5) 41 Adam Wasserman 6) 3n Neil Pella 7) 69 Brendon Stigge 8) 00j John Martinez 9) 2 Ian Roschewski 10) 8 Travis Blythe Hobby Stock 2 (Canceled) Sport Compact 1) 84j Jackson Black 2) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer 3) 05h Shaye Howe 4) 00 Coleton Williamson 5) 12c Brandon Carmichael 6) 12 Kaylee Richards 7) 16 Brin McAtee 8) 76 Hallie Borgman 9) 12m Ronda Mewes 10) 92c Dylan Crannell