Weather forecast forces Spring Nationals change

The first dirt track racing event of the year in the Midwest is going to start even earlier this year.
A forecast of cold and rainy weather for Saturday has forced Spring Nationals officials to move their event up to Thursday and Friday.
Thursday is traditionally a practice night for racers before the main events on Friday and Saturday nights. There will still be a practice session on Thursday, but the first main event will begin after practice on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Beatrice Speedway Chairman said most of the participating drivers are already in town for the practice session on Thursday, so he's hoping the number of drivers won't drop significantly due to the change.
"In the past, 90 percent of the drivers are already here Thursday night," Fralin said. "So we felt like this was going to be our best option. We looked at possibly postponing it to next weekend, but the forecast for next weekend was even worse."
Spring Nationals was canceled last year due to snow still on the ground. It was the first time the event has been totally canceled. Fralin said they're hoping to avoid having to do it for a second consecutive year.
"We've got nothing but positive feedback so far on this decision to move racing up to Thursday," Fralin said. "I'm sure it will effect a few drivers. Some might only making it for Friday, but the people who really want to make it will find a way to make it. We couldn't risk having to cancel everything, so we felt like this was our best option."
Fralin said they are expecting 300 plus cars from all over the country. An addition to this year's shows will be the inclusion of the IMCA Late Models.
"This is a big Late Model area and there's just not many around anymore, so we made the decision to have them on both nights," Fralin said. "We have most of the top drivers in that division coming in."
While Beatrice Speedway doesn't force drivers to pre-register anymore due to the unpredictability of the weather, Fralin expects to have drivers from California, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska.
Along with those drivers, most of the local favorites will be competing at Spring Nationals. Fralin expects all of last year's track champions to compete, including multiple time national champion Jordan Grabouski.
Fralin said the track is looking good, especially after the recent rain.
"The track was getting a little dry, so the rain earlier in the week and the rain we might get tomorrow is a blessing," Fralin said.
On Thursday night, the pits open at 2 p.m. with the Grandstand opening at 4 p.m. Practice for all classes will be from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. with racing starting at 6:30 p.m. The lineup will remain the same as originally scheduled.
Friday night's schedule has the pits opening at 3 p.m. and the Grandstand opening at 4:30 p.m. Racing will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Fralin is hoping fans will come out and watch some of the best drivers in the Midwest increased purse.
"Everybody should be in for a good show," Fralin said. "The weather doesn't look too bad, so hopefully we get a good turnout. It's a great way to kick off the season, especially after having to cancel the whole thing last year. I know the community really counts on this event and they really felt it last year, so we are hoping for a big turnout this year."