Weather forecast forces Spring Nationals change

The first dirt track racing event of the year in the Midwest is going to start even earlier this year.

A forecast of cold and rainy weather for Saturday has forced Spring Nationals officials to move their event up to Thursday and Friday.

Thursday is traditionally a practice night for racers before the main events on Friday and Saturday nights. There will still be a practice session on Thursday, but the first main event will begin after practice on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Beatrice Speedway Chairman said most of the participating drivers are already in town for the practice session on Thursday, so he's hoping the number of drivers won't drop significantly due to the change.

"In the past, 90 percent of the drivers are already here Thursday night," Fralin said. "So we felt like this was going to be our best option. We looked at possibly postponing it to next weekend, but the forecast for next weekend was even worse."

Spring Nationals was canceled last year due to snow still on the ground. It was the first time the event has been totally canceled. Fralin said they're hoping to avoid having to do it for a second consecutive year.