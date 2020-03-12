Weather postpones Spring Nationals

The weather is once again wreaking havoc on Beatrice Speedway's Spring Nationals.

The event, which is considered the first dirt track racing event of the year in the Midwest, was originally slated for this weekend, but rain Thursday morning has muddied the track and forced a postponement to next weekend.

Beatrice Speedway had already made adjustments earlier this week due to the forecast of wet and cold weather on Saturday. The event was originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but due to that forecast, officials moved it to Thursday and Friday.

The skies opened up Thursday morning and forced yet another change.

Officials announced at about noon on Thursday that the event will now be March 19-21. They are doing everything they can to get Spring Nationals in after last year's event was completely canceled due to snow. It was the first time in the event's history that both nights of racing were canceled.

Beatrice Speedway was expecting more than 300 drivers from all over the country to roll into Beatrice, including drivers from California, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, Iowa, South Dakota. Only time will tell if the postponement until next weekend dwindles those numbers.

