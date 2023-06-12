Racing resumed at Beatrice Speedway after last week’s races were cancelled due to rain. A warm early summer evening greeted a solid group of fans, but weather was again a factor as possible thunderstorms lurked.

A heavy track took extra time to roll in and Race Director Tommy Denton made efforts to move the show along in a timely manner. The effort was to no avail as Denton made the call to end the night early due to possible weather conditions during the second A feature of the evening.

The evening began with a special tribute to Janie Fralin, the matriarch of the Fralin family who recently passed. Janie, who along with her husband Monty and their family have been involved in racing at Beatrice Speedway for six decades. Mark Pobanz of Beatrice performed an electric guitar rendition of the National Anthem and then racing was under way.

Eighty-four race participants were on hand with Sport Modifieds taking to the track first. Nick Snyder had little trouble in charging out front and taking the win. In the second heat, Drake Bohlmeyer made several early moves to take the lead and secure the win. In the third heat, Dave Trauernicht stormed out front from the outside pole position and was never challenged. No feature took place.

In the Sport Compacts first heat, Kaylee Richards of Wymore made quick work of the field as she came from the back of the pack to take the win. Blue Springs Driver Rhonda Mewes dominated the early portion of the second heat, but Zach Bohlmeyer was able to track her down to take the lead and the win. Trenten Fugett took the lead from the outside pole to secure the win in the final heat.

In the lone complete feature of the night, Mewes was able to overcome several early cautions and looked like the car to beat. Coleton Williamson came from the middle of the field to take his second feature win in a row at the speedway.

In the Stock car first heat, Matt Frailin and Kyle Burck battled early but Fralin took the win. The second heat featured an early four car battle before Jesse Vanlaningham as able to distance himself for the win. They were four laps into the feature race were when the decision to cancel was made.

The first heat of the Hobby Stock class saw a tight three car battle, but Fairbury driver Taylor Huss was able to emerge with the win. Roy Armstrong dominated the second heat on his way to victory and on his way to his retirement celebration planned for the following day. No feature race took place.

In the IMCA Modifieds, the first heat saw Johnny Saathoff go from green to checkered for the win. The second heat featured a tight battle between Marysville, Kan. driver Jordy Nelson and Dorchester driver Bob Zoubek, but Nelson was able to take the win. No feature race took place.

Racing will resume next Friday night and feature the return of Super Late Model racing to the speedway. Jaxson Saathoff gave the crowd a preview of late model action as he hot lapped the car. Saathoff will be driving next week.

Races next week will begin with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and late model qualifying at 7 p.m. Feature races not taking place last evening will be rescheduled.

A Feature results Sport Compact 1) 00 Coleton Williamson 2) 12m Ronda Mewes 3) 12 Kaylee Richards 4) 3t Trenten Fugett 5) 16 Brin McAtee 6) 3 Jordan Bender 7) 92c Dylan Crannell 8) 23d Dawson Kubes 9) 22w Cody Wilbur 10) 12c Brandon Carmichael *No other feature races were completed Friday night due to the threat of weather