What else can be a problem in 2020?

The puss caterpillar is one to two inches long and covered in a fine hair that hides hollow venomous spines hidden beneath its wavy hair coat. At the base of each spine is a venom gland.

This is a protective mechanism used to defend against predators that might want to eat them. If handled by humans, or just brushing up against one of these caterpillars by accident, the poisonous spines pierce the skin and hold in place via microscopic barbs. The spines break off and release a toxin that can cause a severe and painful reaction.

The pain from touching one of these caterpillars is often described as an immediate burning sensation where the spine contacted the skin. There is localized swelling, red, blotching appearance of the skin, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, swollen glands or fever depending on how allergic the person is to the venom.

I grew up along the Gulf of Mexico and spent a lot of time in the ocean. The effect of the puss caterpillar reminds me of the sting you can get from jelly fish or a sea anemone.

In August, a Florida woman made contact with one of these caterpillars after an outdoor workout. She said it caused intense pain and painful red welts. She also reported that it took hours for the pain to ease.