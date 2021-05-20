What is this Brood X I keep hearing about?

I had a great question tossed at me the end of last week from a regular reader of this column... “What is this Brood X I keep been hearing about? I know it has something to do with cicadas, but I haven’t heard anyone really explain it.”
They were right…it has been all over the national news, but it has not been explained very well, nor has it been explained that it will not impact us very much here in Nebraska. However, that is what the Beatrice Daily Sun is here for…to answer those questions you want to know more about. I wrote about cicadas last summer when we had an emergence of the 13-year cicada, Brood IX, here in Nebraska, but this event is a bit different.
Brood X, also known as the Great Eastern Brood or Brood 10, is the largest and most widespread known brood of the 17-year cicada. This brood is found mainly in the eastern states of Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, Tennessee and Virginia. The largest emergence of Brood X appears as adults only once every 17 years, and that time is now. The nymphs that come out of the ground immediately climb onto tree trunks, low plants or the sides of structures when the ground temperature reaches 64 degrees.
From a biology/taxonomy standpoint, periodical cicadas are insects that are part of the “true bug” order. One of their characteristics is that they feed almost exclusively on plant fluids both below and above ground. There are seven species of periodical cicadas three of which are on the east coast. Cicadas get their name from a Latin word meaning "tree cricket".
Once they have come above ground they attach themselves to any structure they find and their external shell hardens. Eventually the cicada cracks out of its "shell" and changes from a short, flightless immature “bug” into a full-grown cicada. What is left behind, and most often found by humans, is a translucent exoskeleton that is a perfect mold of what was the cicada nymph.
Stories about cicadas have always intrigued me. Throughout history, there have been are lots of legends, myths and folklore associated with cicadas. They have been used as money, as ingredients in folk medicine, to forecast the weather and just to be enjoyed as messengers of song. There is a folk legend that says when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicada; it means there's just six weeks until frost. I’m not putting a lot of stock in this old myth because if it were correct, the first frost would be around the middle of June.
The mature cicadas fly off, mate, lay eggs, and then die within several weeks. The combination of the insects' long underground life, their nearly simultaneous emergence from the ground in vast numbers and their short period of adulthood allows the brood to survive even massive predation. This mass emergence of cicadas is an evolutionary survival technique. They face no shortage of predators. Birds, reptiles, fish, spiders, wasps and even household pets all see cicadas as protein-packed snacks. Many predators will completely change their behaviors during cicada years just to feed on them. The only realistic defense strategy they have to guard against extinction is their sheer numbers. To survive, cicadas need to show up in such massive numbers that their many, many predators just can't eat them all. This mass emergence strategy is known as prey satiation.
Cicadas are used as a food source in many parts of the world. Cicadas were documented as being eaten as far back as Ancient Greece. Today they are still a part of cultural diets in China, Latin America, South America, India, Pakistan and Central Africa. It may sound strange to us, but people in many parts of the world eat large cicadas regularly.
Imaginative cooks in this country often turn cicadas into food, using the creatures most commonly as a type of candy. National Geographic Magazine has identified cicadas as a source of high protein, gluten-free, low fat and low-carbohydrate. They also pointed out that cicadas are extremely abundant, and a renewable resource. What more could you want from a food source?
With the emergence of Brood X, there are quite a few recipes being suggested on various media outlets. Peruse the Internet for a while and you’ll see what I mean.
So why do they only come out every 17 years? The answer to that seems to date back to the Ice Age. Back then, summers could be very cold in the eastern United States. That was a problem for cicadas. If the temperature stays below 68 degrees too long, it gets too cold for them to mate and survive.
To overcome this potential problem, cicadas evolved different cycle lengths to improve their odds of survival. A brood can't survive a cold summer above ground, but surviving a cold summer below ground is not a problem. The less often cicadas emerge from the earth, the lower their odds of being wiped out by weather anomalies.