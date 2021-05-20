What is this Brood X I keep hearing about?

Once they have come above ground they attach themselves to any structure they find and their external shell hardens. Eventually the cicada cracks out of its "shell" and changes from a short, flightless immature “bug” into a full-grown cicada. What is left behind, and most often found by humans, is a translucent exoskeleton that is a perfect mold of what was the cicada nymph.

Stories about cicadas have always intrigued me. Throughout history, there have been are lots of legends, myths and folklore associated with cicadas. They have been used as money, as ingredients in folk medicine, to forecast the weather and just to be enjoyed as messengers of song. There is a folk legend that says when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicada; it means there's just six weeks until frost. I’m not putting a lot of stock in this old myth because if it were correct, the first frost would be around the middle of June.