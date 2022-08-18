What is your favorite bird?

Do you have a favorite bird? According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website, there are over 400 bird species that can be found in Nebraska? I’m sure that if you don’t have a favorite, you can probably find one.

Anyone who knows me will tell you that I am a student of nature. I always have been and I’ve always been fascinated with the interrelationships in nature, especially between predator and prey. That is probably what led me to get my degrees in the field of biology.

Since I am a self-professed hunter, I am particularly fascinated with birds of prey. These birds are both masters of the sky and masters of the art of hunting. Neither is an easy task, but when I see one, I am in awe! I was fishing in the Harlan County Reservoir recently and watched an osprey hunt.

I have written about ospreys before. They are regularly seen around Nebraska lakes and rivers. Their population is strong today, but like eagles, they were severely threatened and headed toward extinction 50-60 years ago. The effects of pesticides, chiefly DDT, caused a decline of around 90-percent of the osprey population from 1950 to 1970. DDT and related chemicals were banned in 1972. Since then the birds have made a steady recovery.

Ospreys have the look of a hawk or small eagle. They are also known as sea hawks, river hawks, fish eagles or fish hawks. Identification is generally easy. They have a white head with a black band that appears to go over the eyes like the mask of a bandit.

An osprey’s diet is almost exclusively fish, any fish! The will typically grab anything that swims near the surface of the water and generally up to 18-inches long. They are also opportunistic feeders and will take small mammals, birds, or reptiles. Adaptability means survival in nature.

You often see an osprey flying over a body of water, hovering in place above the surface and then plunging feet-first into the water to catch a fish with its talons. The fish is not necessarily at the surface. Depending upon the clarity of the water, an osprey can see a fish several feet down. Many times the osprey will go completely underwater. While watching the osprey hunt the Platte River, the bird never had to go completely under the water…it’s too shallow. I am sure the fish was body slammed to the bottom when the osprey struck!

Watching these birds hunt is spectacular. The fact that they dive underwater is quite unique, but the fact that they can lift a fish out of the water that weighs almost as much as it does is an incredible feat of strength!

Another unique trait these birds have is how they carry their fish after they have caught them. In their initial strike they may sink a talon into the main body of the fish, its head, its tail, maybe just a portion of a fin. If the hold is strong enough to lift the fish from the water they will do so.

It is after they have the fish clear of the water that another specialized trait is exhibited. The osprey will typically fly to the nearest shore and as soon as it is over land, it will flip the fish in its talons to be head first in the direction it is flying. This is thought to be so that the fish is now “streamlined” with the body of the bird and the direction of travel.

The osprey gets a good grip on the fish, one talon behind the other, and flies off to its perch to feed. The fish is now in a position that it can’t get away and it is in the most aerodynamic position to be of the least wind resistance to the osprey and making it easier to fly. That is quite a learned adaptation!

Some years ago I was flyfishing a section of Soldier Creek at Fort Robinson State Park with several buddies. It was little more than a wide spot in the creek, but it was slower water and formed a small pond. We had been fishing for a couple hours with no luck…not even a good nibble. When I got to this pond area I thought I saw a fish rise and immediately cast in that direction. I was making my fifth or sixth cast when I spotted an osprey circling overhead.

I could tell the bird was watching the pond and watched it until it made a dive to the center of the pond. It can up empty. A few minutes later the osprey streaked out of the sky and disappeared below the water at the far end of the pond. Again the osprey came up empty handed. I packed up my gear and began hiking back to the vehicle.

“Where are you going?” Yelled one of my fishing buddies.

“I’m done. I headed back to camp,” I answered.

“Why?” Was the immediate response.

“You see that?” I answered and pointed to the osprey circling above. “He is a lot better fisherman than I am and if he is not able to catch a fish, I sure won’t. I’m done.”

It only took a few seconds for everyone else to begin gathering up their gear and following me back to the vehicle. No fish were caught that afternoon, but it was still a nice evening in camp.