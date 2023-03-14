Hunters are beginning to think about the spring turkey season and the gear they need. The spring archery turkey season begins in about three weeks. Archers can get into the field March 25. The youth shotgun season begins April 8 and all shotgunners can begin hunting April 15. All the spring turkey seasons are open until May 31.

I had a newbee to the sport of turkey hunting and an archer hit me with a very relevant question a few days ago. “What kind of blind do I need to hunt turkey?” he asked. Hunting blinds come in all shapes, sizes and price ranges. A blind can certainly help, but it is not absolutely necessary.

Hunting blinds are not a new concept. Hunters have been using all sorts of ways to conceal themselves for thousands upon thousands of years. I’m sure it wasn’t long after they figured out how to sharpen a stick for a hunting tool that the first hunters discovered that you could arrange a few leafy branches in with natural vegetation and hide behind it very well. It is a practice still successfully used today, although is has a name now…a natural ground blind.

In today’s market you can spend as little or as much as you want on a hunting blind. At the upper end of the market are the pop-up cube blinds. I have a couple Double Bull rigs in different camo patterns that fit in this category and love them! Expect to pay $400 to $500 for something of this quality. They are rugged and work very well.

Blinds are one of those things that you get what you pay for with ruggedness and longevity being two qualities that rate high in my book. One of my Double Bull blinds has been going into the field with me for over 15 years. It has been outside so much that the camouflage pattern is bit sun faded, but it still does the job!

A couple of years back I tested a blind that retailed for about $40, very affordable. It was a single-person design and had a decent woodland/leafy camo pattern printed on a black plastic-like fabric. It looked good standing on the edge of the timber, but the fabric was shiny and popped and snapped loudly in a breeze. It didn’t look natural. It became my backcountry shower stall.

Another blind I tested was made of a similar looking fabric but I think it was leftover from a manufacturer that made solar collectors. If you were set up in the sunlight the blind heated up quickly. This was not a bad trait if you were hunting on a single-digit day, but early season archers probably felt like they were taking part in a Hunkpapa Sioux sweat lodge ritual!

I was using this blind one cold day during the muzzleloading season. I was dressed for the December weather, but when the sun came up, it got very warm in the blind. This caused me to do some unplanned work on a theory I have, which says, snoring attracts both deer and turkey. In this case, when I woke up, two does were peering into my blind trying to figure out what that rattling, hacking noise was they kept hearing! Deer and turkey always seem to be looking at me when I wake up!

About 10 years ago I wanted to see if I could make a lightweight adequate blind but keep the cost to a minimum. I bought some plastic covered wire poles, like the kind you use for tomato stakes. Then I went to Hobby Lobby and found the least expensive camo fabric. I then created three small “pockets” for the poles to fit in. This “three-legged” design allowed me to set up a quick blind just about anywhere. It also rolled up into a very tight bundle that could be easily slung over my shoulder and packed along as I relocated to a different hunting spot. Best of all, it proved to be a very functional, and even at today’s prices, I bet you could put one together for less than $25.

If you don’t have a blind for the upcoming spring turkey season, it is time to think about one and learn how to set it up quickly. You might want to try and build a blind like I mentioned above. I still use it because it works, doesn’t weight but about three pounds carries easily and it sets up in about two minutes. Good luck with your spring turkey season.

Paddle Fish Applications

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission began accepting archery paddlefish permit applications for the season below Gavins Point Dam on March 1 and will continue to accept them through March 14. Postal mail applications must be received in Game and Parks’ Lincoln office by 5 p.m. CST on March 14 and online applications by 11:59 pm March 14.

A nonrefundable $7 application fee is due at the time of application. Applicants supplying valid email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Those not providing valid email addresses will be responsible for monitoring their status online.

Results of the draw will be made available by March 20. Payment for awarded permits is due by at 11:59pm April 5.

Permits will be issued in a random drawing based on preference points earned; applicants with the most preference points will receive the highest priority. Permits awarded but unpaid will result in the applicant losing preference points and forfeiting the permit.

Unpaid or unawarded permits remaining after the drawing will be made available to the next resident applicant. For more information, go to the NGPC website at outdoornebraska.gov/fisheriesforms/.