What kind of camouflage do you use with snow?

Winter and snow often make hunters think about coyotes. We have a nice layer of snow right now and I got into a discussion with several hunters recently at a local sporting goods counter. They were gearing up for some coyote hunting. Their basic question was, "What is the best kind of camouflage to use with snow on the ground?"

The immediate answer by many people might be white camouflage. While white is good, it really depends on your terrain and the environment in which you will be spending most of your time. Camouflage as a topic has been the subject of much trail and error, plus lots of science.

Hunters have been using camouflage of some sort for as long as there have been hunters. Early hunters wore the skins of the game they killed. The idea was that if you were hunting musk ox, you wore the skin of a musk ox and tried to look like a musk ox.

Wearing local vegetation was probably the next step. Look like a bush and you can get closer to animals. By World War II, the German Army was putting lots of time and effort into the science of camouflage. Much of what we know as camouflage today has it roots in these studies.

The main purpose of camouflage is to break up the outline of the human form and look like something else in the environment. If you are in the desert, you want to look like sand and rocks. If you are in the canyons south of Maxwell and Brady, you would do pretty well looking like a cedar tree. Your camouflage has to blend with your background.

With the vision of both humans and animals, the eye and brain work together to interpret the visible environment. The eye takes a “picture” of the environment and the brain sorts out the images it gets through the optic nerve.

The brain is then tasked with identifying and separating every object in a given scene. The separation is done in many ways using different portions of the brain. The brain sorts these images by shape, outline, texture, size, movement and color to begin making a decision on what is being seen. If you look like your background you are harder to pick out. If you have a sharp contrast with your background, the easier you are to spot!

Comedian, George Carlin, had a monologue some years ago about camo clothing used by terrorists in the Middle East. He noticed that these guys ran around a lot in US military issue woodland camo patterns, yet there were no trees or real vegetation for miles. “If you wanted to hide in the streets of Beirut,” Carlin asked. “Wouldn’t it be better if you wore something that looked like shot up plaster and bricks, the grill of an old broken down Mercedes or a burned out truck?” He had a point!

Getting back to the original question, snow can be one of the easiest environments to get yourself lost in. Snow has some unique qualities that make it easy to blend in with, namely a fairly uniform texture, color and brightness.

Snow also alters its surroundings. It masks a lot of contrasting shapes with vegetation and creates series of rounded humps. But what about an area with partial snow cover? Would you wear something part white, part some other color?

The US Army experimented with a basic white camo pattern that had splotches of green, like the needles on a pine tree, randomly placed on the garment. If you were in a pine forest you looked good, but out on an open snowfield, the appearance of green grass was quite obvious.

The Marine Corps developed a snow camo pattern, called Disruptive Overwhite. It is basically a white background with gray digitized shapes on the fabric. It really blends in with the snow on the ground, especially if there has been any disturbance of the surface.

There are a number of manufacturers that make snow camo patterns these days. You can easily invest several hundred dollars to get a complete winter-weight set of camo clothes, or you can spend about $10 and get a pair of Tyvek coveralls. I have used Tyvek for years as my snow camo to hunt deer, turkey and coyotes. It works great!

Tyvek is very light weight, but provides a great barrier against the wind and is very water resistant. If you are lying in a snow bank calling coyotes, this can be an important trait. Tyvek may not be as good at the Marine Corps Disruptive Overwhite snow camouflage pattern, but it works pretty well.

If you want to hunt effectively in the snow, white is the color to have. It can make the difference between being successful and going home empty handed.