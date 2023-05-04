It is a typical Nebraska spring fishing cycle. Our on-again-off-again spring weather patterns have left a lot of anglers confused. Just about the time you convince yourself to get outside and go fishing, another cold front blows through…complete with lots of wind on the last couple of occasions. What is an angler to do?

Tie flies! Since I didn’t want to stand out in the cold winds, I decided I’d get out my fly tying gear and whip up a few panfish patterns for when the water decides to warm up in earnest. I don’t write about flyfishing in Nebraska very often…and that is an oversight!

When you mention fly tying, most people automatically think of fly fishing for trout in a mountain stream. That’s not necessarily so…there are a number of patterns you can tie that mimic bugs (purest fly anglers call them terrestrials) or other “bait” that work great for species like bluegill, crappie and bass.

You can find all kinds of books on the subject and hours of You Tube videos on the topic of tying flies. I don’t intend to get too technical in this column. I’ll just begin with the more common types or categories of flies:

Dry flies – These are simply flies that float. They mimic adult insects that are emerging from their larval stage and sit on the surface drying their wings. These are generally good spring patterns. I like dry flies the best because you get to see the fish take the fly.

Wet flies – These flies don't float. These patterns usually represent various bugs that are in developing stages. They live just below the surface waiting for the time to pop to the surface to become adult bugs. Lots of fish feed on these types of bugs so it is good to have a few with you.

Nymphs - Generally, the larval stage in an insect's life cycle. Since insects spend most of their life in this stage, fish forage on them quite often. Some biologists will tell you that 80-90 percent of a fish’s diet can be made up of larval insects…do I need to say more?

Streamers – A class of flies that represent minnows, crayfish, leaches and a variety of other life forms that swim in the water. How many lures in your tackle box looks like one the items mentioned here. These can be very productive flies. I even tie a black streamer that mimics a leech and catch channel catfish with it.

Popper – A floating lure designed to make a splash when the fishing line is twitched. It usually has a cork or plastic head with a concave face that “cups” water when pulled toward the rod and sometimes creates an audible “pop or bloop” sound. Of the various fly types described above, poppers are the most commonly used flies for like bluegill and bass and other warm water fish species.

One of the main tools you need to tie a fly is known as a fly-tying vice. A good fly vise needs to be able to hold a variety of hook sizes and shapes securely. Its jaws should be able to be positioned at various angles. Having a vice that can pivot or rotate is a nice feature, but not absolutely necessary. This kind of vice costs a bit more, so you need to decide if it is worth it to you. Personally, I like that type of vice. You can get a decent vice and some basic fly-tying tools for $25-30.

Two of the simplest patterns I tie for local waters are black and red ants. If you want to get a bluegill or bass rocket up from the depths, float a fat ant above it! This pattern is easy, fast and cheap to make.

For the black ant, the body of this ant pattern is made of black closed cell foam, the kind of foam you see as pipe insulation in hardware or home improvement stores. A friend of mine had a piece left over from a remodeling job and I think I have nearly a lifetime supply of foam…it doesn’t take much. For the red ant, I used a piece of red foam from a pool noodle or red wool yard. Yarn traps so much air within the fibers that it floats quite well.

For either ant, cut off a small piece of foam or yarn and trim it to be about a ½-inch long. Put your hook, about a size 10 or 12 Mustad barbless style hook is perfect, in your vice point down and lay the foam piece along the shank of the hook. Make a dozen or so wraps of black or red thread around the foam to hold it on the hook.

Pull it tight to compress the foam. The end result should look like the picture that accompanies this article. I finish by tying off the thread in a knot, trimming any loose ends and dabbing the thread with a little Super Glue to keep in from unraveling. I also turn the ant over and put a drop of glue on the shank where it meets with the foam. Let it dry and you are ready to fish. It is that simple.

Have a great weekend outdoors!