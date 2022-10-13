What would you do without water?

Hurricane Ian may be done and gone, but its effects are still impacting people in several southern states. I grew up dealing with hurricanes and understand the devastation. Here is Nebraska we understand tornadoes and the path of destruction they can cause, but imagine the same kinds of winds, only hundreds of miles wide, with a flood surge and torrential rains coming with it! It is easy to see how so many people can be affected.

We hear about the winds and the damage to any structures in the path, especially houses. We hear about power lines being knocked down and huge areas being without power for days. We here about the flood waters, but we don’t hear much about how these things can impact drinking water. Where I grew up one of our standard preparation items for a hurricane was to fill up bathtubs and every kind of jug and bottle we could find with fresh water. We knew that inevitably flood waters or lack of power would cause the city water plants to be shut down. Fresh water is a pretty critical thing to have in a disaster scenario.

Here in Beatrice, we may not have much of a chance to be impacted by a hurricane, but we have tornadoes and blizzards that could cause wide spread power outages. Wells, pumps and water treatment plants need electricity to run. What if they were damaged and couldn’t run? Where would you get clean water to drink?

There are disaster plans in place that have contingences for getting drinking water trucked in and delivered to people. What if the Big Blue and its tributaries really flooded, roadways are blocked and trucks carrying water cannot get through for a few days. Could you handle that? Can you go three-four days without water?

The human body needs a lot of clean water to function correctly. A person may only survive a few days without it. Drinking contaminated water presents a whole host of other problems.

There are many other factors that come into play when dealing with a lack of clean water. There is no exact formula to tell how quickly each individual would succumb to dehydration. Dehydration can happen quickly, causing extreme thirst, fatigue, and ultimately, organ failure and death. A person may go from just feeling really thirsty to dehydration in a matter of hours.

The body needs water for almost every biological process it carries out. The relationship between water intake and blood volume is quite interesting, at least as a biologist sees it. Lack of water leads to a drop in blood volume, less blood circulates in the body, causing a severe drop in blood pressure. Low blood pressure can lead to passing out. If you are unconscious there is nothing you can do to save yourself.

Water helps the body remove the toxins from cells and excrete them through the urine and breath. Without water, toxins build up and damage the kidneys. If the kidneys fail, there will be massive organ failure and death. It is not a pretty picture. Simply put, without water, the body is unable to function correctly and will stop working.

So how can you make your own clean water? It is really not that hard. It just requires a little critical thinking and advanced planning. This is not a fix-all replacement for a professionally managed water treatment facility, but it can help you make it through an emergency situation.

First of all, you will need a two liter pop bottle. Cut off the top about four inches down from the top. This will give you a very functional funnel.

Place several coffee filters inside the funnel. Use the bottom of the pop bottle to collect water from a lake or stream. Pour the water into the funnel/filters and catch the water that comes out in another bowl or bottle. The filters will do an amazing job of removing the bigger particles in the water. If you want, change the filters in the funnel and pour the water you processed back through the filter again. In many cases the water you collect will look clean, but you are not ready to drink it yet.

Take the water you have collected and boil it. Get a good rolling boil for about two minutes. Now, add a couple water purification tablets and stir it until the tablets dissolves. You can get tablets like this at Walmart or other sporting goods stores, particularly if they carry equipment for backpacking or hiking.

Next, allow the water to cool and you have water that is much safer to drink that what you started with! This can get by until the emergency is over. This is also a good method to make water for camp if you are way off the grid in the back country.

Would I want to treat my water like this for the rest of my life…NO. Would I treat my water like this in an emergency to save my life or the lives of my family…YES. It is just part of being prepared and not becoming a victim.