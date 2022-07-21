When is being hot just too hot?

Last week I talked a little bit about sunburns, their types and severity. Mother Nature is not letting up on the temperatures for this week. I think every day this week has been in the 90 to 100 degree range, or more. I think about construction workers who primarily work outdoors, the people pouring and floating concrete, roofers, farmers and ranchers who spend a lot of time in the sun…and don’t forget about angers!

So, when is being hot, too hot? According to the American College of Emergency Physicians, each year about 400 deaths and thousands of emergency department visits are caused by heat illnesses. Typically infants and people 65 and older are most at risk for a heat related illness, it can affect anyone, even avid outdoor exercise enthusiasts.

Have you ever felt a little woozy or unsteady after being in sun while fishing, hiking or just mowing the yard? You may have been in the initial stages of a heat emergency. How do you know when you are getting too hot? The first signs that the heat is getting to you is that feeling that your energy is draining away. Heat fatigue is often due to lack of acclimatization to the environment. I’m sure you have had this experience…you are doing something outside in the heat and it just feels like it is wearing you down. You’re not wrong. Heat saps your energy level. Continued exposure to sun and heat can not only wear you down, but the effects are cumulative and can become a more serious problem.

When you begin to feel this way it time to stop, move to a cooler place, get something to drink, cool off and rest. If you push it much further you may get into the first serios step of heat related illness…heat exhaustion. The signs of heat exhaustion are being even more fatigued, maybe heat rash, nausea, light-headedness, dizziness and balance issues. You may also experience muscle cramping, which is your body telling you that you have been sweating too much and you are getting an electrolyte imbalance.

As soon as you experience any of these symptoms you need to get out of the heat. Remove extra clothing layers that may trap body heat. Even if you just move into the shade, that will help. If you can get to shaded area with moving air, or air conditioning, that is even better! You can wipe down with cool water. This combined with moving air across the skin can cool you down quickly. Start drinking more water. If you can get some type of sports drink into you that will help with getting your electrolytes back into balance.

If you can’t get cooled off and the symptoms progress, you are likely headed to heat stroke. This is true medical emergency that can lead to death. This condition requires immediate medical attention. This is a failure of your central nervous system. Your body has forgotten how to sweat and internal cooling mechanisms have shut down. A key symptom is that a person experiencing heat stroke does not sweat! The skin is hot to the touch, but dry. A victim of heat stroke may experience a throbbing headache, confusion, rapid heart rate, nausea, vomiting and may lose consciousness. Call 911 immediately if you think you are dealing with a heat stroke situation.

Do not give a person who may be experiencing heat stroke anything thing to drink. They may not be totally in control of the body functions and could aspirate any liquids you try to give them. There is no need to complicate the problem by causing pneumonia. However, do continue to try all the methods you have at your disposal to try cooling a person, but be ready to let EMS take over when they arrive.

“Left untreated, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can lead to death. If an individual is confused, passes out, is hot, but not sweating, call 911. This is a medical emergency," says Dr. Vieder, an emergency room physician with Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, Minnesota.

Coffee Filters

You don’t often think about coffee filters unless you’re making your morning coffee in camp, but they have a lot of other uses. You can, even without a dip or percolator type coffee maker, you can make coffee with these filters in a simple pot. Lay out your coffee filter, pour in your coffee, pull the edges together and tie it closed. Toss the ‘ball of coffee’ in a pot of water and let it boil for a while. You can make a pretty darn good cup of cowboy coffee this way.

As for other uses of coffee filters, take a look:

• Since coffee filters don’t leave lint behind, you can use them to clean the lens on your scope or binoculars

• Clean the screens on your electronics, cell phone, depth finders, GSP, etc.

• Use a coffee filter in your final cleaning of your cast iron and then keep two or three filters between layers of cast iron to wick up any moisture and protect from rust

• Use as an emergency water filter by pouring water through a filter several times to trap the big particulates, then boil the water before drinking

• Keep a filter handy when you’re shaving and use a piece to cover your nicks

• Put a filter over a bad cut and hold in place to help stop the bleeding

• Add a bit of gun oil to a filter and wipe down your guns after a day in the field

• Lay out a few filters at camp and soak up extra grease or oil from bacon, sausage, fried potatoes and toss the used filter in the campfire

• Use as a diffuser if your phone’s flash is too harsh and ‘washing out’ your pictures

Have a great and safe weekend outdoors!