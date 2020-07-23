Where’s a good place to go wiper fishing?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the question that was left on my voicemail. I heard my phone “beep” at me when I got back into cell coverage. “Tell me about wiper fishing and where there is a good place to go fishing for them,” the caller/reader asked. News travels fast…We just got a new state record wiper and there is a lot of interest in fishing for that species right now. I thought it might make a good topic for a column.

Wipers are a hybrid cross between a white bass and a striped bass. I think they are one of the most aggressive and hardest fighting fish you can hook in to in Nebraska. Wipers adapt well to reservoir environments and have been stocked in at least 30 states. If the reservoir has a good baitfish population, like gizzard shad, they do well. Wipers usually don’t do well in smaller bodies of water or impoundments with shallow water and lots of vegetation.

Wipers are schooling fish, so where you catch one, others are normally close by. One tip for finding wipers is to use your sonar and look deep. They are big fish, so you’ll see them. Deep jigging or getting a crankbait down to that level is a good plan. Wipers tend to move shallow at dawn and dusk, so surface lures that have a lot of “flash and splash” are good choices. Cast toward rocky shorelines and work the lure back to you. Trolling along rocky shorelines and points is a good technique, too.