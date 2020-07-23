Where’s a good place to go wiper fishing?

This is the question that was left on my voicemail. I heard my phone “beep” at me when I got back into cell coverage. “Tell me about wiper fishing and where there is a good place to go fishing for them,” the caller/reader asked. News travels fast…We just got a new state record wiper and there is a lot of interest in fishing for that species right now. I thought it might make a good topic for a column.
Wipers are a hybrid cross between a white bass and a striped bass. I think they are one of the most aggressive and hardest fighting fish you can hook in to in Nebraska. Wipers adapt well to reservoir environments and have been stocked in at least 30 states. If the reservoir has a good baitfish population, like gizzard shad, they do well. Wipers usually don’t do well in smaller bodies of water or impoundments with shallow water and lots of vegetation.
Wipers are schooling fish, so where you catch one, others are normally close by. One tip for finding wipers is to use your sonar and look deep. They are big fish, so you’ll see them. Deep jigging or getting a crankbait down to that level is a good plan. Wipers tend to move shallow at dawn and dusk, so surface lures that have a lot of “flash and splash” are good choices. Cast toward rocky shorelines and work the lure back to you. Trolling along rocky shorelines and points is a good technique, too.
Many anglers find wipers by watching the birds, specifically gulls. Birds diving into the water usually indicate that baitfish are near the surface. Often wipers are just below and actively feeding. If you can get to that spot and toss a shiny/flashy lure into the boiling water, you will probably catch wiper. They are voracious feeders and a scenario like this is a true feeding frenzy.
Some of the best wiper fishing spots are Lake McConaughy, Sutherland Reservoir, Red Willow Reservoir and Elwood Reservoir all have good wiper populations. I think the “sleeper lake” of these reservoirs is Elwood for the best chance to catch a wiper. I’ve taken some nice wipers from Elwood Reservoir and there are more to get.
Deep trolling and drifting produces some exciting fishing. Wiper hit hard and run strong. There is no doubt if you have a wiper on the line. At Elwood, I like drifting big minnows on a Lindy rig during the day and switch to big spinnerbaits during the low light hours.
Nebraska recently saw the standing record for wiper broken. Tou Kong Yang, of Westminster, Colorado, caught a 21-pound, 9 ounce fish while fishing from the rocks along the dam at Lake McConaughy. I can only imagine the fight he had on his hands for a while! Congratulations, Tou!
Tube Jigs
Another question from a reader asked about tube jigs. The tube jig is an extremely versatile lure, and one that should be in your tackle box!
The inventor of the tube bait was Bobby Garland when he worked with the Gitzit lure company almost 40 years ago. Today, almost every bait company in the market makes a version of a tube jig body.
To start with a definition, a tube jig is a lure that consists of a hollow soft plastic lure that is shaped like a bullet. It has a rounded head at one end and a lot of tentacle-looking appendages or legs at the other end. A weighted hook is inserted into the hollow part of the “tube” and you simply cast it like you would any other bait.
The beauty of a tube jig is that you can hop it, drag it, bounce it, flip it, skip it, sweep it, or float it. It is an extremely adaptable lure to whatever condition you are fishing. It is one of my favorite baits when working in shallow water and around structure.
Very few other styles of lures can get back to where the fish are. I hold the lure in my left hand, point the rod where I want the lure to go, pull back on the lure and “slingshot” it, literally skipping it off the water like a small rock.
With a little practice, you can cast back under docks or trees as low as one foot above the water. I get a lot of instant strikes so I think this technique mimics minnows trying to get away from a predator, so it induces a mini-feeding frenzy.
I’ve used tube jigs for everything from bluegill to salt water black drum, but I normally use this lure for smaller species. Panfish, crappie and smallmouth bass are my typical targets.
