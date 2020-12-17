Why are eagles so revered?

Have you noticed that there are a few more bald eagles in the region? That is a good sign for waterfowl hunters. Eagles follow the flocks as they migrate south, so when you begin to see more eagles, ducks and geese are moving into the area and hunting is about to pick up! This is the best time of the year to see eagles, so get off the couch and out of the house! Eagles can often be seen along rivers, streams and reservoirs…anywhere you can find open water where waterfowl gather and fish are present. Two of my favorite places to look for eagles this time of year are along the Missouri River between Brownsville and Rulo and to the west of town in the Rainwater Basin area.

Throughout history, eagles have been revered and quite often seen as a harbinger of a prophecy or the foretelling of something to be. In our case, eagle tells us when waterfowl are entering the region. Why do we place such a degree of importance on eagles and how long has this belief been going on?

Eagles are one of the most ancient symbols of humanity. The Greeks and the Persians considered the bird a symbol of elevation and of spirit associated with the supreme sky-gods. For the Greeks, the eagle was the emblem of Zeus. In ancient Persia it symbolized the victory of the Persians over the Medes, in which an eagle was seen before the battle and thought to be an omen by flying over the battlefield.