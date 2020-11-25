Why we consider turkey part of the traditional Thanksgiving meal?

Fall turkey hunting has been gaining popularity as turkey populations grow. Most states have fall seasons to expand hunting opportunities for hunters. Nebraska’s fall season is open now and runs until January 31, 2021.

Fall turkey hunting offers some advantages and opportunities that make it a great time to get into the sport of turkey hunting. First, in most states that offer a season allow both sexes to be taken in the fall, and that greatly improves your chances of success.

Secondly, there are more turkeys in the fall than any other time of the year. This means your chances of getting a bird are the best it’s going to get. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission surveys indicate that turkey populations have risen every year in the last couple of decades. Ask a biologist to estimate how many turkeys there are in Nebraska today and they will shrug there shoulder. They do not know how many birds there are, but it is safe to say there are more turkeys now in Nebraska than there ever has been.

Third, it is a great time to introduce new hunters to the sport. Fall is the best chance a new hunter has for success, and you want them to be successful! Hopefully you have a long holiday weekend…so get out there!

Turkey recipe