Why we consider turkey part of the traditional Thanksgiving meal?

This question has been asked of me before, but it just came up again in a recent discussion I was involved in. I wrote about it perhaps a dozen years ago…maybe it is time for a brief history refresher.
Historically, turkey hunting was a fall activity and it all relates back to the pilgrims and the first settlers of this great nation. Wild turkeys were common to these pioneers and a ready source of meat for the table.
Elementary school history taught me that in 1621, the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. The pilgrim chronicler, sort of like a newspaper publisher today, Edward Winslow wrote in his journal that Governor Bradford sent four men into the forest on a “fowling” mission in preparation for the event. While no written evidence exists that turkey was part of the initial Thanksgiving meal, you don’t hunt ducks and geese in the forest. Logic dictates that a plentiful and valued food source, like the wild turkey, was probably one of the things the hunters went after.
In short, that is why “turkey” at Thanksgiving is a tradition, a tradition started by the pilgrims. Americans have been hunting turkeys in the fall ever since. Spring turkey hunting wasn't even legal until the 1950s, when the Alabama Department of Conservation experimented with a spring gobbler season. Most hunters today associate turkey hunting with the spring.
Fall turkey hunting has been gaining popularity as turkey populations grow. Most states have fall seasons to expand hunting opportunities for hunters. Nebraska’s fall season is open now and runs until January 31, 2021.
Fall turkey hunting offers some advantages and opportunities that make it a great time to get into the sport of turkey hunting. First, in most states that offer a season allow both sexes to be taken in the fall, and that greatly improves your chances of success.
Secondly, there are more turkeys in the fall than any other time of the year. This means your chances of getting a bird are the best it’s going to get. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission surveys indicate that turkey populations have risen every year in the last couple of decades. Ask a biologist to estimate how many turkeys there are in Nebraska today and they will shrug there shoulder. They do not know how many birds there are, but it is safe to say there are more turkeys now in Nebraska than there ever has been.
Third, it is a great time to introduce new hunters to the sport. Fall is the best chance a new hunter has for success, and you want them to be successful! Hopefully you have a long holiday weekend…so get out there!
Turkey recipe
I also get emails about this time of year about turkey recipes. Since most of the people reading this will have some turkey to work with this week, I thought it would be a good time to pass along a recipe I developed along to you. This recipe was created with my cooking philosophy… Quick, Simple, Easy and Good. Here goes…..
Grilled Turkey Breasts
This is a very easy recipe to prepare at home or in the field. The finished meat has a sweet and spicy taste to it. Give it a try
Ingredients
2-4 Turkey breasts (boneless, filleted from the bird)
½ Cup of Heinz 57 Sauce
½ Cup of honey
Directions
Mix the 57 Sauce and honey together
Clean and prepare the breast fillets for cooking (be sure to remove all shot)
Place on the grill over medium heat (be careful not to overcook)
Grill on each side for one minute to seal the fillets
Brush on sauce mixture
Cook for an additional minute, flip breast and brush on more sauce mixture.
Repeat this process a couple of times until you have a thick layer of the sauce on the meat
This recipe will serve four to six people.
You can use a modified version of this recipe with all your turkey left-overs! First, shred all the meat left from your Thanksgiving dinner and place it in a baking dish. Mix up the Heinz 57 and honey as listed above and pour it over your leftovers. Bake for 30-40 at 300 degrees until the meat is re-warmed and is simmering in the sauce. To make a real full meal out of this, serve the turkey and sauce over rice...and a pan or cornbread goes well with this recipe as well. There were never any leftovers of this when my boys were still at home!
