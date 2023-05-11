The winged sprint cars will make their return to Beatrice Speedway this Friday night.

This time it will not be a one show event. The Race Saver sprints are scheduled for four regular season appearances and a Fall special. Beatrice native Adam Gullion and new Speedway promoter Tommy Denton have worked closely together to bring the sprints back to the speedway.

The June 2022 hailstorm that affected the city of Beatrice was key in bringing the two together as Denton contacted Gullion to repair his roofing. Gullion, who is founder and owner of Precise Roofing said that he sent a crew of guys down to help Denton with repairs.

“Tommy and I have been friends and since he was taking over Beatrice Speedway we began to talk," Gullion said. "I voiced that I would like to sponsor a race and get our cars back to the track. That helped get things going and the next thing it snowballed into a racing here once per month. “

Precise Roofing will be the title sponsor for each night of the sprint car appearances.

“I would really like to see this take off with an increase to possibly two times per month next season and possibly weekly after that,” Gullion said. “I am really excited about what Tommy and the staff are doing. I have maintained conversations with him, and I think they are doing a really good job. They brought in a bunch of dirt and reconfigured a few things. I think they are righting the ship.”

Beatrice is the hometown for Gullion and he said he grew up at the speedway.

“I’m excited for the chance not only to help the speedway but the community as a whole," Gullion said. "Everyone can benefit -- local restaurant, motels, and crews buying auto parts."

Gullion moved to Lincoln in February of 2005, but remains involved in the community by sponsoring several local youth sports team. His parents, Mark and Joli, continue to live in Beatrice and have been active members of the community.

Gullion’s family includes his wife Andrea, 7-year-old son Barrett and 4-year-old daughter Lily. Barret is early into his racing career as he drives a Cage Kart at Eagle Raceway.

Gullion drives his #91 car weekly at Eagle. He also sponsors the #21 car of Ryan Kitchen, who also is a weekly driver at Eagle. Gullion has picked up one feature win and Kitchen has two top ten finishes. He vsaid that both drivers also race other special events.

“We will race the same 305 motors that we race at Eagle," Gullion said. "Sprint cars are different from what most fans at Beatrice are use too. The engine block is the only thing on the race car that is originally made for a car.”

Gullion described the cars weight as 1,550 lbs. with the driver.

“We rarely use the brakes," he said. "We never let off from green to checkered flag. We will probably go 20-30 mph faster than the modifieds. We race at about 500 horsepower out on the track."

Gullion stated that he expects about 18 cars for the first night back at Beatrice. He stated that previous issues with the racing surface may keep the count down, but expects the car count to rise each appearance.

“I think the second night we could see 24 to 28 cars and the count to only go higher from there," Gullion said. “Helping bring the racing series to Beatrice is awesome. Some of the best people I know are from there. They would walk through fire for you. It has always been my goal to win a feature at Beatrice Speedway.”

Gullion will have his chance this Friday night. The sprint cars will be joined by sport mods, hobby stocks, stock cars and modifieds. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.