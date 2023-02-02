The Women for Racing hosted their 35th annual Beatrice Speedway banquet and awards ceremony at Classic restaurant and event center on Saturday.

The WFR, who play an integral role in racing at the speedway, utilize the weekly 50/50 raffle at the track along with other fund-raising activities to establish the driver point fund to help support auto tracing and the speedway. This year the WFR awarded $7,546 to drivers in six classes. In addition, they also supported funding for nine additional charities.

Brian Cook, a speedway announcer, served as Master of Ceremonies for the evening. The Speedway was able to boast the achievement of two drivers winning IMCA National championships.

Dillion Richards was able to secure his national championship in the IMCA Hobby Stock Class by winning the speedway title. Richards said that winning the championship “feels pretty good."

"We work really hard all year for it , so it feels pretty special for our team," Richards said.

For the 2023 season, Richards expressed excitement that Jordan Grabouski was kind enough to offer him a ride in a stock car, so he plans to do that. Richards plans to race the Nebraska Dirt Crown Series in addition to racing weekly at Beatrice.

Jordan Grabouski won both the speedway and National Championship in the IMCS Modified class.

“It feels really cool," Grabouski said. "It's great being here and there is a lot of people her. Big thanks to Women for racing. I am very excited for 2023.”

Grabouski expressed excited about adding Richards to his race team.

"I’m really excited," Grabouski said. "(Dillon) brings a lot. He is very talented and I think he will do a good job.”

The awards took place with multi-drivers taking home trophies and paychecks in all classes. In the Mod lite class, Scott Naggatz took the championship and Andrea Wagner was recognized as most improved driver.

In the sports compacts, Kaylee Richards was track champion with Brandon Carmichael earning most improved driver. In the hobby stock, it was Richards taking the championship with Adam Wasserman most improved.

In the stock car class, Grabouski took the championship with Austin West recognized as most improved. In the sports modifieds, Lance Borgman was the track champion and Nick Snyder was most improved.

Grabouski was the modified champion and Kale Smith was most improved.

New Race Promoter Tommy Denton was on hand for the ceremony.

‘It was great to be able to shake the driver’s hands and congratulate them on a great 2022," Denton said. "I am excited for 2023. Adding the sprint cars and late models to the track is exciting and we are hoping to bring back the fans.”

The 2023 season will kick off with the annual Spring Nationals set for March 9-11.