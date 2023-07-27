Racing has become a central part of the Black family.

“It all started when my neighbor gave me a car with no title," said Josh Black, the father of the family. "I always wanted to race but it didn’t last long as it blew up the first night, but I was hooked.”

Josh went on to race in the Sport Compact class for eight years,

“I’m not racing this year, but I am not done yet," he said.

The racing fever has now spread to his too young sons, Jackson and Carson. Jackson, now in his second year of racing, and Carson is in his rookie campaign. Both boys stated that their interest in racing began by helping their father with his car.

Amber, the family mother, is no stranger to racing and is supportive of the family’s involvement in the sport.

"I’m very supportive but it is also very nerve wrecking,” she said.

Amber said that she has been a fan of the sport since her youth and that it was a regular for her family growing up. The family said that both sets of grandparents were also very supportive of the boys.

They went on to discuss how the racing community has become an integral part of their extended family.

“We have become close to a lot of other families in racing," Amber said.

They list other race families such as the Bohlmeyers, Roschewskis and countless others who are supportive of the family’s involvement in racing.

Jackson, age 15, will enter his sophomore year in school this Fall and works part-time at Runza. He stated that his interest in racing began when he was young after his dad started racing.

“After Dad started racing, I thought I had to race too.” Jackson said.

In his second year of racing, Jackson has begun to make strides. He won his first feature several weeks ago at Beatrice Speedway. In last Friday’s night action, he won his heat and came from far back in the field for a second-place finish.

He said that before that race, he was nervous and asked his father how he was going to pass all those cars?

"I looked at him and told him 'just go race,'" Josh said.

Jackson said his improvement can be credited to just not being scared.

Jackson said his goals in racing is trying finish in the top four every week and possibly eventually to move into the Stock car class. He said that he is excited for racing this week due to the Gage County Fair.

“It’s really cool with the rides in the background," Jackson said. "There is added money for the top four places in the feature races."

Josh added that it would be a really good week to snag another win.

Carson, who is 14 and is going into his freshman year at school, said that his interest in racing all started with helping his dad. He spent last year as Jackson’s Crew Chief, but when his Dad asked him if he wanted to race, he jumped at the opportunity.

Carson said his goals for the year are simply not to wreck his car and contend for Rookie of the Year honors.

“Eventually finish in the top ten in points," Carson added.

He said his long-term goals would be to drive a 410-winged sprit car, which brought out gasps by both parents.

The parent stated that they gave the boys the option to race or play school sports. Both chose to race. The parents said that the boys are primarily responsible for the work it takes to race. They said both boys are responsible for getting their cars race ready and the upkeep of the equipment. Josh said he helps, but “not very much.”

Amber said that the boys are also held responsible for their grades at school. She stated that they must pass all their classes to race.

“We use racing as a motivation for their schoolwork," Amber said.

The brothers, while supportive of the other’s effort, said there is still sibling rivalry.

“We go at it pretty hard in the World of Outlaws video game,” said Jackson, who has high expectations for his younger brother in racing. "(Carson) will probably be better than me next year."

The family said that Carson is more of the free-spirited type. Josh said he isn’t afraid of anything, which caused Jackson to chime in.

“I race like I have to pay for it," Jackson said. "(Carson) races like dad has to pay for it.”

The boys may have different aspirations in racing and their future direction, but all agree that racing is the family stronghold.