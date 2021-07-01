Neapco Juniors beat Falls City

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors used solid pitching and solid defense to beat Falls City Wednesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
Beatrice won the game 7-4, improving their record to 20-8 on the season.
Beatrice struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first. Jaxson Blackburn got the rally started with a lead off triple and Luke Feist walked to put runners at first and third. A passed ball allowed one run to score.
A ground out allowed Feist to advance to third and Colton Belding's sacrifice fly made it 2-0 after one inning.
Falls City answered with four runs in the top of the second. A hit batsman, a single and a walk loaded the bases with nobody out. A fielder's choice allowed the first run to score.
A walk re-loaded the bases and a two RBI double gave Falls City a 3-2 lead. Another RBI single made it 4-2.
Neapco would tie the game in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Josh Buhr and Blackburn walked before Feist came through with an RBI single to make it 4-3. Deegan Nelson's RBI single tied the game 4-4.
The score would remain tied until the bottom of the fourth when Beatrice would score two more runs. Feist led off with a single, but the next two Beatrice hitters made out. Luke Hamilton's RBI triple gave Beatrice a 5-4 lead and Trey Henning's RBI single made it 6-4.
Neapco added one more insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Hamilton and Henning singled and an error allowed Hamilton to score, making it 7-4.
Falls City went down in order in the seventh inning, making 7-4 the final score.
Beatrice had 12 hits in the game. Hamilton had a triple and two singles while Henning had three singles. Feist had two singles, Blackburn had a triple, Dominik Salazar had a double and Nelson and Lang had a single each.
Salazar pitched two innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two. Blackburn pitched two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking none. Nelson finished the game with two perfect innings, striking out five.
The Beatrice Neapco Juniors also played Tuesday night at Gretna and lost 8-2.
Gretna scored three runs in the first inning and three more runs in the second inning to build a 6-0 lead and would never relinquish it.
Neapco had just three hits in the game. Trey Henning had a single and an RBI while Jaxson Blackburn and Josh Buhr had a single each.
Gage Wolter, Trevin Lang and Mason Leonard all combined to pitch in the game. The Beatrice defense committed three errors.
Neapco will be in action again this weekend when they travel to the Grand Island/Hastings Tournament. They will travel to Wilber on Monday before hosting Hickman at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Christenson Field.