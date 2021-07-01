Neapco Juniors beat Falls City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neapco added one more insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Hamilton and Henning singled and an error allowed Hamilton to score, making it 7-4.

Falls City went down in order in the seventh inning, making 7-4 the final score.

Beatrice had 12 hits in the game. Hamilton had a triple and two singles while Henning had three singles. Feist had two singles, Blackburn had a triple, Dominik Salazar had a double and Nelson and Lang had a single each.

Salazar pitched two innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two. Blackburn pitched two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking none. Nelson finished the game with two perfect innings, striking out five.

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors also played Tuesday night at Gretna and lost 8-2.

Gretna scored three runs in the first inning and three more runs in the second inning to build a 6-0 lead and would never relinquish it.

Neapco had just three hits in the game. Trey Henning had a single and an RBI while Jaxson Blackburn and Josh Buhr had a single each.

Gage Wolter, Trevin Lang and Mason Leonard all combined to pitch in the game. The Beatrice defense committed three errors.