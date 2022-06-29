Neapco Juniors defeat Malcolm at home

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors picked up an 11-7 win over Malcolm Tuesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

The win improves Beatrice's record to 8-13 on the season.

Malcolm jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the top of the first inning. Two singles, a dropped third strike and a double led to the runs, making it 3-0.

Beatrice bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the first. Shelton Crawford got the rally started with a single and then scored on Trevin Lang's two-run home run, making it 3-2.

Malcolm got two runners on with one out in the second, but a line out to left field turned into a double play, keeping the score at 3-2.

In the bottom of the second, Neapco's Ty Weichel led off by getting hit by a pitch and Colin Magnall then reached with a bunt single. Luke Hamilton's sacrifice bunt was then mishandled, allowing the tying run to score.

Luke Hamilton's sacrifice fly allowed a run to score and a throwing error allowed another run to score on the same play, making it 5-3.

Neither team would score again until the top of the fifth inning when Malcolm tied it up. A solo home run scored the first run while a double and a single led to the tying run, making it 5-5.

Beatrice would answer with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Wyatt McGinty singled and with two outs, Darrant Roeder singled to put runners at first and second.

Isaac DeBoer then reached on an error, which allowed two runs to score. Weichel's RBI double made it 8-5.

Malcolm got back within one run in the top of the sixth. Five singles led to the two runs, making it 8-7.

Neapco got three big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Crawford and Lang reached on errors to lead off the inning and McGinty's RBI single made it 9-7.

Gage Wolter's ground out scored another run and DeBoer's RBI single made it 11-7, which would be the final score.

McGinty pitched four innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out two and walking two. Weichel pitched two innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking one.

The Neapco Juniors also played in the Papio Tournament in Omaha and went 2-3. In their first game on Friday, they fell to Papio South 9-5 in six innings.

McGinty had two singles in the game while Lang, Crawford and Mangnall had a single each. Lang pitched three innings, giving up nine runs (four earned) on six hits while striking out none and walking one. Roeder pitched two innings, giving up no runs on one hit. The Beatrice defense committed five errors in the game.

Neapco bounced back on Friday with a 4-3 win over Hastings. Lang had two singles and two RBI's while McGinty also had a single and an RBI.

Crawford pitched four innings in the game, giving up two unearned runs on no hits while striking out seven and walking eight. Roeder pitched 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings, walking one. John Reisen pitched 1.2 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out two and walking one.

In their first game on Saturday, Beatrice fell to Papio South JV 6-5. Hamilton had a triple and a single while Reisen had a double. Magnall, McGinty, Weichel, Owen Reis and Isaiah Acthemeier had a single each.

Wolter pitched four innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two. Reis pitched a perfect fifth inning, striking out two.

In their second game on Saturday, Neapco fell to Millard West 9-2.

Reisen had a double in the game while Wolter, McGinty, Weichel, Roeder and Acthemeier had a single each.

Reis pitched four innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out three and walking six. Hamilton pitched 1.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out one and walking one.

In their final game on Sunday, Beatrice defeated Papillion La Vista 8-4. McGinty had two singles and four RBI's in the game while Hamilton had two singles, two runs and an RBI. Adding a single each was DeBoer, Weichel and Mangnall.

Roeder pitched three innings, giving up no earned runs on two hits while striking out two and walking two. Reisen pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out two and walking four. DeBoer pitched 2.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and walking three. McGinty also recorded one out in the game.

The Neapco Juniors will be in action again on Wednesday night when they host Lincoln Southeast at 6 p.m. at Christenson Field.

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors also hosted Malcolm on Tuesday. For an update on their season, see Thursday's Daily Sun.

