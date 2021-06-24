Neapco Juniors fall to Fremont; beat Lincoln High

Neapco would get another run in the second inning. Blackburn reached on an error and went to second on Josh Buhr's sacrifice bunt. Deegan Nelson then hit another RBI double to make it 6-0.

Beatrice's next run would come in the fourth inning. Eastin Starlin was hit by a pitch. He advanced to second on an error by the catcher and wen to third on a ground out. He would score on Deegan Nelson's RBI single to make it 7-0.

Neapco would put the game away with three more runs in the top of the fifth. B Berke led off with a single and Henning reached on an error to put runners at first and third. John Riesen then singled to load the bases.

Ty Weichel's two RBI single made it 8-0 and Wyatt Mcginty's sacrifice fly made it 10-0, which would be the final score.

Nelson led the way with two doubles, a single, four RBI's and one run scored. Mangnall had two singles, Belding had a home run and Weichel, Hamilton, Berke and Riesen had a single each.

The Neapco Juniors are now 19-7 on the season will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Gretna. They will be home again next Wednesday when they host Falls City at 5:30 p.m.

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors also hosted Fremont on Wednesday. For those results, see Friday's Daily Sun.

