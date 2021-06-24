Neapco Juniors fall to Fremont; beat Lincoln High

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors ran out of time in their comeback attempt against Fremont Wednesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
Beatrice lost the game 9-8 in a game that ended after six innings due to the time limit. Beatrice fell behind 7-1 early, but rallied back to make it a close game.
Fremont jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added four more runs in the second inning to make it 6-0.
Neapco would get one of those runs back in the bottom of the second when Trevin Lang reached on Trey Henning singled. A run would score on John Riesen's ground out.
Fremont got that run back in the third inning to make it 7-1. Beatrice would get a run in the fourth inning.. With one out, Collin Mangnall walked, Dominik Salazar singled and John Riesen walked to load the bases. A run would score on a wild pitch, but that'd be all they'd get as the score remained 7-2.
Beatrice got two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Deegan Nelson double and Colton Belding was hit by a pitch. Nelson advance to third on a wild pitch and scored on Luke Hamilton's ground out, making it 7-3.
Collin Mangnall then reached on an error, which allowed Belding to score, making it 7-4.
Fremont got two insurance runs in the sixth inning to make it 9-4.
In the bottom of the sixth, Nelson walked, Belding was hit by a pitch and Hamilton walked to load the bases with one out. Trevin Lang and Mangnall both walked to force in runs and Dominik Salazar was hit by a pitch to force in another run, making it 9-7.
Gage Wolter then walked to force in another run and get the tying run to third base, but the next two Beatrice hitters were retired to end the game 9-8.
Beatrice had five hits in the game. Nelson doubled while Starlin, Belding, Henning and Dominik Salazar all singled. Beatrice's offense benefited from eight walks and five hit batsmen.
Nelson pitched five innings and gave up nine runs, but only one was earned. He struck out eight and walked four. The defense committed nine errors behind him.
The Neapco Juniors traveled to play Lincoln High on Tuesday and won that game 10-0 in five innings.
Trey Henning pitched all five innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out 10 and walking one.
Neapco jumped ahead with five runs in the first inning. Jaxson Blackburn led off with a walk and Josh Buhr singled. Both would score on Deegan Nelson's two-RBI double.
Colton Belding then hit a two run home run to make it 4-0.
Luke Hamilton got the rally started again with a single and stole second. Collin Mangnall's RBI single made it 5-0.
Neapco would get another run in the second inning. Blackburn reached on an error and went to second on Josh Buhr's sacrifice bunt. Deegan Nelson then hit another RBI double to make it 6-0.
Beatrice's next run would come in the fourth inning. Eastin Starlin was hit by a pitch. He advanced to second on an error by the catcher and wen to third on a ground out. He would score on Deegan Nelson's RBI single to make it 7-0.
Neapco would put the game away with three more runs in the top of the fifth. B Berke led off with a single and Henning reached on an error to put runners at first and third. John Riesen then singled to load the bases.
Ty Weichel's two RBI single made it 8-0 and Wyatt Mcginty's sacrifice fly made it 10-0, which would be the final score.
Nelson led the way with two doubles, a single, four RBI's and one run scored. Mangnall had two singles, Belding had a home run and Weichel, Hamilton, Berke and Riesen had a single each.
The Neapco Juniors are now 19-7 on the season will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Gretna. They will be home again next Wednesday when they host Falls City at 5:30 p.m.
The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors also hosted Fremont on Wednesday. For those results, see Friday's Daily Sun.