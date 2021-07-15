Neapco Juniors heading to state tournament

NEBRASKA CITY -- Beatrice's baseball success continued Wednesday night when the Neapco Juniors captured the B1 Area Tournament Championship in Nebraska City.

Neapco bounced back from a loss to Nebraska City on Monday to win three straight games. The avenged that loss to Nebraska City with a 7-0 win over them in Wednesday night's championship game.

Beatrice advances to the Class B State Tournament, which starts on Saturday in Waverly.

"The kids fought well all week," said Beatrice coach Zach Decker. "Pitching was good and the fielding finally came through later in the week. Overall, it was a great team effort. I think we played about 12 different starting lineups throughout the tournament, so we're relatively deep and we're excited to move on."

Wednesday night's championship game was never in doubt as Deegan Nelson was dominant on the mound, pitching all seven innings and giving up no runs on two hits while striking out eight and walking two.

"Deegan came in and he shoved it," Decker said. "He did exactly what we needed him to do. That was exactly what we were holding him for -- for that moment. We took him out after 42 pitches in the opener against Hickman, so we knew we could take him the distance tonight and he did a great job."