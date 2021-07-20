Neapco Juniors only unbeaten team remaining at state

WAVERLY -- The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are in prime position to capture a Class B State Championship.
Beatrice is the only remaining unbeaten team in the double elimination tournament being hosted by Waverly.
Their latest win was a 5-1 victory over Arlington Monday night in a winner's bracket game. With the win, Neapco guarantees themselves a spot in Wednesday's championship game. They'll still play a game on Tuesday which will determine if they'll need to be beaten once or twice in Wednesday's championship
Beatrice jumped out to an early 1-0 game against Arlington on Monday. In the first inning, Jaxson Blackburn led the game off with a single and advanced to third on an error. He eventually scored on Deegan Nelson's ground out to make it 1-0.
Arlington got that run back in the bottom of the second, but would leave runners stranded at second and third.
Beatrice regained a 2-1 advantage in the top of the third. Josh Buhr reached on an error and Blackburn singled. A ground out advanced the runners to second and third and Nelson's sacrifice fly brought in the go-ahead run.
Neither team would score again until the sixth inning when Beatrice added a run. Dominik Salazar led off with a walk and courtesy runner Eastin Starlin went to second on a wild pitch. A single by Collin Mangnall got Starlin to third. Trevin Lang's sacrifice fly would make it 3-1.
Beatrice got two more big insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Luke Feist led off with a walk and went to second on an error. A single by Colton Belding putt runners at first and third with one out.
A stolen base put runners at second and third and a sacrifice scored a run. Salazar's RBI single made it 5-1.
Arlington would get two base runners on in the bottom of the seventh, but they would be unable to score as Beatrice held on for the win.
Four pitchers combined t pitch the game. Lang pitched the first two innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out two and walking none. Feist pitched two innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out three and walking three.
Blackburn pitched 2.2 innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking one. Nelson would come into the game to get the last out.
Beatrice had eight hits in the game, all singles. Blackburn, Salazar and Mangnall had two singles each while Belding and Nelson had a single each.
Beatrice Neapco advanced in the winner's bracket to face Pierce by beating Waverly in an extra inning thriller on Sunday.
Beatrice trailed 2-1 going into the seventh inning against the host team, but was able to rally for a run to tie it. Luke Hamilton led off the rally with a double and advanced to third on Eastin Starlin's sacrifice bunt.
Collin Mangnall's sacrifice fly to center field allowed Hamilton to score, tying the game 2-2. Waverly got runners at first and second in the bottom of the second, but would be unable to score the winning run.
In the top of the eighth, Josh Buhr would start the rally with a single and Jaxson Blackburn walked. An error put runners at first and third. Luke Feist grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed one run to score.
Deegan Nelson's sacrifice fly made it 4-2 and Luke Hamilton reaching on an error allowed one more insurance run to score, making it 5-2.
Waverly got one runner on in the bottom of the eighth, but would leave him stranded, giving Beatrice the 5-2 win.
Mason Leonard pitched 6.1 innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking three. Dominik Salazar pitched 1.2 innings, giving up no runs on two hits.
Feist had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored while Hamilton and Blackburn had a double each. Josh Buhr added a single.
In the first round of the tournament on Saturday, Beatrice defeated Broken Bow 12-5.
Luke Feist had five singles in the game and had two runs and two RBI's. Colton Belding had a double and two singles while Josh Buhr had a double and a single and Blackburn and Trey Henning had two singles each.
Deegan Nelson, Luke Hamilton, Eastin Starlin and Trevin Lang had a single each.
Blackburn pitched two innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out one and walking one. Gage Wolter pitched 1.1 innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits while striking out one and walking four. Trey Henning pitched 3.2 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out seven and walking one.