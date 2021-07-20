Neapco Juniors only unbeaten team remaining at state

Beatrice got two more big insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Luke Feist led off with a walk and went to second on an error. A single by Colton Belding putt runners at first and third with one out.

A stolen base put runners at second and third and a sacrifice scored a run. Salazar's RBI single made it 5-1.

Arlington would get two base runners on in the bottom of the seventh, but they would be unable to score as Beatrice held on for the win.

Four pitchers combined t pitch the game. Lang pitched the first two innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out two and walking none. Feist pitched two innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out three and walking three.

Blackburn pitched 2.2 innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking one. Nelson would come into the game to get the last out.

Beatrice had eight hits in the game, all singles. Blackburn, Salazar and Mangnall had two singles each while Belding and Nelson had a single each.

Beatrice Neapco advanced in the winner's bracket to face Pierce by beating Waverly in an extra inning thriller on Sunday.