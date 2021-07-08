 Skip to main content
Neapco Juniors set to open area tournament
Neapco Juniors set to open area tournament

  • Updated
Jaxson Blackburn

Beatrice Neapco's Jaxson Blackburn delivers a pitch during a game against Falls City at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

 Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are set to open B1 Area Tournament action in Nebraska City on Saturday.

The tournament actually starts on Friday, but Beatrice has earned the No. 1 seed and will receive a first round bye. They will play at 5 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of Friday's game between fourth-seeded Hickman and fifth-seeded Plattsmouth.

A win there would advance Beatrice to an 8 p.m. game on Sunday.

On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Nebraska City opens against sixth-seeded Springfield and seventh-seeded Falls City opens against second-seeded Auburn.

The tournament is double elimination and the championship game will be played on Tuesday. The winner of the tournament advances to the Class B State Tournament July 17-22 in Crete.

Wymore, Tecumseh, Adams and Pawnee City will play in the C3 Area Tournament in Syracuse.

Wymore is the No. 5 seed in the tournament and will play fourth-seeded Bennet/Palmyra at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. With a win, they would play at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday against top-seeded EMN Nationals.

Tecumseh is the third-seed and they will play sixth-seeded Adams at 4:15 p.m. on Friday. Pawnee City is the seventh seed and they will play second-seeded Syracuse at 7 p.m. on Friday. The winner of those two games will meet in a winner's bracket game on Saturday at 7 p..m.

The champion of the C3 State Tournament will advance to Class C State at Pender.

The Wilber and Tri County juniors will play in the C4 Area Tournament at Beaver Crossing.

Tri County is the No. 3 seed and they will play fourth-seeded Wilber at 4 p.m. on Friday. The winner of that will play at 7 p..m. Saturday against the winner of second-seeded BDS and fifth-seeded UBC-Friend.

On the other side of the C4 bracket, top-seeded Lincoln Christian plays sixth-seeded Hebron.

The winner of the C4 Area Tournament will also advance to the Class C State Tournament in Pender. All Area Tournaments are double elimination tournaments.

