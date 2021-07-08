Neapco Juniors set to open area tournament

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are set to open B1 Area Tournament action in Nebraska City on Saturday.

The tournament actually starts on Friday, but Beatrice has earned the No. 1 seed and will receive a first round bye. They will play at 5 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of Friday's game between fourth-seeded Hickman and fifth-seeded Plattsmouth.

A win there would advance Beatrice to an 8 p.m. game on Sunday.

On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Nebraska City opens against sixth-seeded Springfield and seventh-seeded Falls City opens against second-seeded Auburn.

The tournament is double elimination and the championship game will be played on Tuesday. The winner of the tournament advances to the Class B State Tournament July 17-22 in Crete.

Wymore, Tecumseh, Adams and Pawnee City will play in the C3 Area Tournament in Syracuse.

Wymore is the No. 5 seed in the tournament and will play fourth-seeded Bennet/Palmyra at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. With a win, they would play at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday against top-seeded EMN Nationals.