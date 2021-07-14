Neapco Juniors still alive in Area Tournament

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice Neapco Juniors were able to stave off elimination in the B1 Area Tournament Tuesday with an 11-3 win over Springfield in six innings.
With the win, Neapco will play at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will have to either beat Nebraska City twice, or beat Plattsmouth in order to face Nebraska City in a winner-take-all championship game.
Nebraska City and Plattsmouth played Tuesday night, but that game wasn't over by press time. The tournament is being hosted by Nebraska City and the winner advances to the Class B State Tournament in Waverly.
Beatrice jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Springfield in the first inning on Tuesday. Jaxson Blackburn led off by reaching on an error and Luke Feist walked. Deegan Nelson's RBI single scored the first run and Colton Belding's sacrifice fly scored another run. Luke Hamilton's RBI double made it 3-0.
Springfield bounced back with a run in the bottom of the first, but Beatrice would score two more in the top of the second.
Trevin Lang reached on an error to lead off the inning and went to second on a wild pitch. He scored on Blackburn's RBI single. Luke Feist then came through with an RBI double to make it 5-1.
Neapco would get another run in the third inning. Eastin Starlin led off with a single and Trevin Lang singled with one out to put runners at first and third. Josh Buhr's RBI single made it 6-1.
That would be the last of the scoring until the bottom of the fifth when Springfield rallied for two runs to make it 6-3.
Beatrice responded with a five run inning in the top of the sixth. Feist, Nelson and Belding started off the inning with consecutive singles to score the first run. After an out was recorded, Belding would score on an error to make it 8-3.
With two outs, Lang's RBI single made it 9-3. Buhr was then walked and Blackburn's two-RBI double made it 11-3.
Springfield would be unable to score in the bottom of the sixth, enforcing the eight-run rule.
Beatrice had 14 hits in the game. Hamilton had a double and two singles while Blackburn and Feist had a double and a single each. Nelson and Lang had two singles each while Belding, Starlin and Buhr had a single each.
Blackburn, Belding, Feist and Wyatt Mcginty all combined to pitch the game for Beatrice.
Neapco fell to Tuesday's elimination game by losing a heart breaker to host team Nebraska City on Monday.
Nebraska City scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 5-5 tie and beat Beatrice 6-5, advancing Nebraska City in the winner's bracket while dropping Beatrice to Tuesday's elimination game against Springfield.
The two teams traded leads throughout the game. Beatrice jumped on top 1-0 in the top of the second. Luke Hamilton walked and stole second. Trey Henning reached on a dropped third strike, which allowed Hamilton to advance to third and he scored on a Nebraska City error to make it 1-0.
Two walks and an error allowed Nebraska City to score the tying run in the bottom of the second.
Beatrice bounced back with a run in the top of the third. With one out, Jaxson Blackburn singled and with two outs, Deegan Nelson's double would score Blackburn, making it 2-1.
Nebraska City once again tied it in the bottom of the third. Two singles and an error led to the tying run.
Nebraska City took a three run lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, three straight singles loaded the bases. A ground out allowed one run to score and a passed ball allowed to two more runs to score, giving Nebraska City a 5-2 lead.
Beatrice got one run back in the top of the fifth. With one out, Blackburn singled and advanced to second on an error. Nelson's two out RBI double got Beatrice within two at 5-3.
Neapco still trailed 5-3 entering the seventh inning, but Nelson led off with a double and advanced to third on an error. He scored on an error.
Colton Belding got the rally started again with a walk. John Riesen, who came into run for Belding, scored on Trevin Lang's RBI double to tie the game 5-5. Beatrice still had the go-ahead run on second base with one out, but would be unable to score him.
In the decisive bottom of the seventh, Nebraska City would work a lead off walk, but the next two hitters struck out. A single and a walk would then load the bases and a passed ball would allow the winning run to score.
Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Nelson had two doubles and a single while Blackburn had two singles. Lang had a double and Eastin Starlin had a single.
Mason Leonard pitched 5.2 innings for Beatrice, giving up five runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out five and walking two. Dominik Salazar pitched one inning, giving up one unearned run on one hit while striking out three and walking one.
Nebraska City pitcher Keston Holman had 13 strikeouts against while Colton Snyder had three strikeouts. Both teams committed four defensive errors.