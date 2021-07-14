Neapco Juniors still alive in Area Tournament

Two walks and an error allowed Nebraska City to score the tying run in the bottom of the second.

Beatrice bounced back with a run in the top of the third. With one out, Jaxson Blackburn singled and with two outs, Deegan Nelson's double would score Blackburn, making it 2-1.

Nebraska City once again tied it in the bottom of the third. Two singles and an error led to the tying run.

Nebraska City took a three run lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, three straight singles loaded the bases. A ground out allowed one run to score and a passed ball allowed to two more runs to score, giving Nebraska City a 5-2 lead.

Beatrice got one run back in the top of the fifth. With one out, Blackburn singled and advanced to second on an error. Nelson's two out RBI double got Beatrice within two at 5-3.

Neapco still trailed 5-3 entering the seventh inning, but Nelson led off with a double and advanced to third on an error. He scored on an error.

Colton Belding got the rally started again with a walk. John Riesen, who came into run for Belding, scored on Trevin Lang's RBI double to tie the game 5-5. Beatrice still had the go-ahead run on second base with one out, but would be unable to score him.