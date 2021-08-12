Nebraska’s Community Fishing Night Program Status

I recently had an opportunity to talk with Larry Pape, the state coordinator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) and the community Fishing Night program. I’ve known Pape for over ten years and have participated in a number of these events. It is a great program created for Nebraskans. Pape also convinced me to become one of the Certified Fishing Instructors for the NGPC. It didn’t take much convincing.
“The Community Fishing Program was created in the summer of 2007”, Pape said. “That summer we simply went with our educational fishing equipment to area lakes in Omaha and Lincoln and invited anyone we knew to join us. It was a success in that we attracted families with the desire to teach their children how to fish. It has since been elevated to a funded program through our Recruitment, Development, and Retention 20 Year Plan.”
“The Community Fishing Program is funded, managed, and operated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Fisheries Division. We get assistance to host these events from all divisions of the Commission”, Pape continued. “We also get a lot of help from our Certified Volunteer Fishing Instructors. These folks are invaluable when it comes to making these kinds of events possible.”
“An event like this can’t be hosted without some costs but those costs are absorbed by the NGPC. There are no direct event costs for participants. It is all free! You don’t even need your own equipment or bait. We have a trailer that we bring with us to each event and we provide loaner equipment and everything you need to start fishing,” Pape said. “However, state laws still apply. All participants 16 or older are required to have a fishing permit to actively fish. If we are hosting an event at a State Park or State Recreation Area, each vehicle would need a park entry sticker. If we are at one of the events we host at a municipal lake, no park sticker is needed. We try to make the program as accessible as we can to everyone.”
The numbers indicate that the program has been a success. Prior to Covid-19, the NGPC hosted 50-60 events per year and had 4000-5000 people attended the events. The events are scheduled all across the state. Unfortunately, all the events for the Beatrice and/or Lincoln areas are done for the year.
“As you might imagine, we had to suspend the program during most of 2020 due to Covid concerns,” Pape added. “As we got out from under the Covid-19 restrictions, we started up the events again and attendance picked up, too.” June and July saw fewer people at the events, but that was due to the high temperatures we had. It’s tough to have fun doing anything when it is 100 degrees!”
“We are seeing more people on our Facebook page and we are rebuilding our following through social media. We are already making plans for next year!” Pape concluded.
An additional event directly tied to this program is known as Carp-O-Rama. The events take place where local lakes hold a good population of carp. The NGPC will cum the water a day or so before the event to draw the carp in. Anglers simply cast into the area where the carp are congregated and hang on! Carp put up one heck of a fight! It is quite exciting to watch a 5-year-old have a tug-of-war with a big carp!
In many of these events there are folks on hand that demonstrate how to clean and cook carp. You get to have some fishing fun and learn how to utilize the resource at the same time.
Keep an eye on this column and the NGPC website for information on future Community Fishing Night events.
Archery Rifle?
What is an archery rifle? Actually they are pneumatic air guns that launch arrows at high velocity. The frame of the unit is built to be held like a rifle and they are big news in the world of archery.
Several manufacturers make these units and the cost of one is on par with a high-end compound bow. Just a word to the wise, these pneumatic arrow launchers are not legal to hunt with in Nebraska at this time. I talked with NGPC personnel and they told me that due to the fact that the arrow is not launched from a string makes them illegal for archery. Also, while the NGPC has not tested them, it is doubtful that the unit can generate 900 ft/lbs of energy at 100 yards, so they would not qualify as a firearm for hunting.
While a technological masterpiece, pneumatic arrow guns are currently only legal to use for target practice. However, I remember when in-line muzzleloaders were illegal for hunting and look where we are now! It may take a few years, but eventually I think they will be legal to hunt with in Nebraska.