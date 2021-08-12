Nebraska’s Community Fishing Night Program Status

I recently had an opportunity to talk with Larry Pape, the state coordinator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) and the community Fishing Night program. I’ve known Pape for over ten years and have participated in a number of these events. It is a great program created for Nebraskans. Pape also convinced me to become one of the Certified Fishing Instructors for the NGPC. It didn’t take much convincing.

“The Community Fishing Program was created in the summer of 2007”, Pape said. “That summer we simply went with our educational fishing equipment to area lakes in Omaha and Lincoln and invited anyone we knew to join us. It was a success in that we attracted families with the desire to teach their children how to fish. It has since been elevated to a funded program through our Recruitment, Development, and Retention 20 Year Plan.”

“The Community Fishing Program is funded, managed, and operated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Fisheries Division. We get assistance to host these events from all divisions of the Commission”, Pape continued. “We also get a lot of help from our Certified Volunteer Fishing Instructors. These folks are invaluable when it comes to making these kinds of events possible.”