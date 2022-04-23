Nebraska’s shotgun turkey season has begun

The time for thinking and planning is over. Nebraska’s spring turkey season is fully underway, both archery and shotgun! I will be going tactical soon and be totally focused on getting my first gobbler of the season. There are plenty of birds out there and it looks like we’ll have decent weather for the foreseeable future.

Spring wild turkey hunting seasons are opening nationwide. The wild turkey is a uniquely North American Species, found in six Canadian provinces and all lower 48 United States and Hawaii, where the turkey was introduced in the early 1960s. Hunting turkeys helps control their populations. Anyone who has lived with turkeys on their property can attest to the need to keep their numbers in check.

Turkeys provide a great introduction into hunting and education into what it takes to be a successful hunter. Many hunters consider the wild turkey as the ultimate test of a hunter’s stealth and patience in the woods. Back in the early 1900s, there were an estimated 100,000 turkeys remaining on the continent.

Thanks to hunters who buy the permits to support conservation efforts, an estimated 7 million turkeys roam North America today.

Have you ever hunted turkeys in the snow? Springtime in Nebraska always has a chance of snow. I remember a hunt about a dozen years ago. We were just getting done with two days of blizzard. My hunting buddies and I had been planning our trip for a couple months and I’d been scouting the area for weeks, but everyone thought we’d have to cancel the trip….except me.

It was still snowing and the roads were snow-packed and covered with ice on the day before the shotgun season opened. Normal, rational, sane people would wait for a day or so before venturing out on the highway.

“You’re not still thinking about going to camp, are you?” asked one of my campmates the morning we had planned to leave. “Yes I am! I’m driving to camp as soon as I’m done with my radio show,” was my answer. “The blizzard has kept the birds hunkered down for two days. As soon as the sun pops out, all the birds will be moving and feeding and the gobblers will be strutting hard. I’m headed to camp!”

As it turned out, the snow subsided, the sun broke out and the turkeys did move. The roads were a little sloppy getting to camp, but we all made it and were able to do some last minute scouting. As the light faded for the day, I stood out in front of our cabin and listened for sounds from a roost nearby. The turkeys were there.

The next morning dawned bright and warm. I was waiting in a small clearing about 150 yards away from that roost. I heard the fly down and then picked up sounds of the hens clucking, purring and feeding along.

I heard the gobbler sound off to the northwest of me and I answered back immediately. I knew the lay of the land and estimated the gobbler was about 60 yards away. He gobbled back just as quickly and moved closer. He had definitely accepted the challenge and was rapidly closing the distance between us.

He strutted into the clearing and my view about 20 yards away. I was ready and had my sights centered on his waddles. I made a soft purr and he turned toward me it full strut and moved a few steps closer, dragging his wing tips on the ground beside him. When I heard the ‘thrum” I squeezed the trigger and a 20 gauge load of number five shot put an end to the hunt.

Hopefully we won’t have to contend with weather like that this year, and I hope everyone heading into the field has a successful hunt. Good Luck!

Hair Jigs

It is a very popular and very effective type of lure. The hair jig or bucktail jig consistently catches fish. So, who invented it?

Actually it is one of the oldest types of lures known. Early Native Americans learned to dress up bone hooks with animal hair to make them more attractive to fish. This oldest and simplest of lures, a hair jig still is the best choice to catch many species of fish in cooler water.

A modern hair jig isn't much different from those used by Native Americans. It has hair/fur from deer, rabbit or a synthetic substitute and tied onto the hook shank of a lead-head jig. The hair “flows” in the water and mimics the movements of a baitfish. The flowing quality of the hair is what makes fish hit these jigs.

You can use a hair jig to slowly crawl along the bottom to look like emerging crayfish, a prime food for many early season fish. I tie a jig with brown and tan synthetic hair about 3-inches long. I really think this must look like a crayfish to a curious bass. I’ve hooked up with a number of bass with this presentation.

I prefer to use the lightest jig possible. Using a lighter jig let it fall slowly through the water column. A slow drop allows the hairs to move and wiggle a lot and can attract a predator fish. If you let your jig fall down a drop-off, let it sink to the bottom and leave it motionless for several minutes while you keep your fishing line tight.

Jigs tied with synthetic craft hair or rabbit fur are great for these types of presentations. The material will flow with the slightest water movement. These are killer lures for early bass.

Give hair jigs a try.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.