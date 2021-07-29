New fishing gear enters the market

If you are only a casual angler, you still probably recognize the name Berkley Pure Fishing. They are one of the biggest names in the fishing industry. I have been a fan of Berkley Pure Fishing products of the past two decades, because they work!
I have been to their test facility in Spirit Lake, Iowa a couple of times. I think they do more research on their products than all other fishing companies, except maybe for Rapala. When Berkley Pure Fishing brings something new to the market, I’m willing to give it a try.
I recently had Mark Sexton, one of the lead guys in the company that designs baits for Berkley on my radio show. I’ve known Sexton for over 20 years and consider him a friend.
During our show, I asked him what kind of new things Berkley had planned for anglers. He indicated all kinds of new products were ready to come onto the market and just wait until the ICAST show happened. That statement was validated recently when The International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades, the world’s largest sport fishing trade show, handed out it awards for best in show items.
Top honors went to Berkley Pure Fishing for its new Gilly lure. The Gilly is a soft bodied, bluegill-shaped bait infused with PowerBait scent. A little bit of history was made with the win. The Gilly becomes the first bait to win the overall Best of Show award at ICAST, an award most often dominated by electronics, rods and reels. I need to get a few of these and test them in our local waters.
Other categories in which Berkley Pure Fishing won were:
Best Saltwater Hard Lure: Pure Fishing Berkley Choppo Saltwater
Best Freshwater Rod: Pure Fishing Abu Garcia Zenon Rod
Best Rod & Reel Combo: Pure Fishing Abu Garcia Veritas Baitcasting Combo
Best Fly Reel: Pure Fishing Greys Tital Fly Reel
Congratulations to Pure Fishing and its continual improvements to the sport of fishing.
Dog Days
We are entering the dog days of summer. Dog Days are typically the hot, sultry days of July and August. They have historically been the period following the heliacal rising of the star Sirius, also known as the Dog Star. Greek and Roman astrology connected this time of the summer with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck. These days are generally the hottest, most uncomfortable part of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Isn’t that just wonderful?
Our recent temperatures have warmed the surface of area ponds and lakes. When the water gets warm, poor flushing is usually the result along northern shorelines, shallows and bays. These are the areas of a body of water that normally have the most exposure to sunlight.
Warm water typically holds less oxygen. Baitfish will leave when the oxygen gets low and predator fish go with them. When this happens it is time to move to deeper water that is better oxygenated. If you can, fish inlet areas or any place that water is entering the body of water you are fishing. Moving water brings more oxygen with it!
Another tip for fishing the Dog Days is focus on structure, anything that will provide some shade for fish…and deeper tends to be better. Bottom fishing can be productive because it is generally cooler down where your bait is running. Drift or troll the main bodies of water or use a bottom bouncer where you find moving water. Good Luck!
Interesting Stuff
Last Friday evening saw the rising of a new full moon, called the Buck Moon. This particular full moon is known as Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer, the bucks, are in full-growth mode at this time. They are shedding their velvet and getting ready for the breeding season later this fall.
Native American tribes used this moon as a time reference and taught that to Colonial Americans. Antlered animals, like reindeer and caribou are going through the same thing with their antlers, so this moon was a signal in other parts of the world, like Europe.
Some Native American tribes associated this moon with waterfowl and wild turkeys. To the Cree it was known as the Feather Molting Moon. To the Tlingit peoples of the Pacific Northwest, it was the Salmon Moon. It was the time of year when salmon returned from the sea and could be harvested.
When it comes to plants/crops, Native Americans also associated this moon with harvests. The Anishinaabe called it the Berry Moon. Guess what they were harvesting? They also called this the Halfway Summer Moon and was the time of summer thunderstorms.
Enjoy your time outdoors, but protect yourself from the heat.