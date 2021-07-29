New fishing gear enters the market

Warm water typically holds less oxygen. Baitfish will leave when the oxygen gets low and predator fish go with them. When this happens it is time to move to deeper water that is better oxygenated. If you can, fish inlet areas or any place that water is entering the body of water you are fishing. Moving water brings more oxygen with it!

Another tip for fishing the Dog Days is focus on structure, anything that will provide some shade for fish…and deeper tends to be better. Bottom fishing can be productive because it is generally cooler down where your bait is running. Drift or troll the main bodies of water or use a bottom bouncer where you find moving water. Good Luck!

Interesting Stuff

Last Friday evening saw the rising of a new full moon, called the Buck Moon. This particular full moon is known as Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer, the bucks, are in full-growth mode at this time. They are shedding their velvet and getting ready for the breeding season later this fall.

Native American tribes used this moon as a time reference and taught that to Colonial Americans. Antlered animals, like reindeer and caribou are going through the same thing with their antlers, so this moon was a signal in other parts of the world, like Europe.