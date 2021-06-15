Nielsen, Riese win annual Shotgun Blast

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nate Koch was part of the runner-up team and Nielsen said Koch had a chance to tie it with a putt on 18.

"And to be honest with you, I thought it was in," Nielsen said. "It just hung on the edge."

When the putt didn't fall, Nielsen said he was a little shocked that they had won the tournament. He said he's never even gotten close to winning in the past.

"I never thought in a million years we would win the whole thing," Nielsen said. "It took a little while to realize we had just won."

Nielsen said both him and Riese played well the entire tournament, but it was Riese who was more consistent around the greens.

"Mark's chipping and putting all weekend was just outstanding," Nielsen said. "He made so many great putts and chips and everything else just kind of fell together."

Nielsen said winning the Shotgun Blast Tournament is a very special thing for both him and Riesen.