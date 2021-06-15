Nielsen, Riese win annual Shotgun Blast

Aaron Nielsen and Mark Riese claimed the 2021 Shotgun Blast Championship Saturday at Beatrice Country Club.
The annual member/guest tournament takes place over three days and this year, the championship came down to the very last hole.
Nielsen has been a member at BCC for eight years and has played in the Shotgun Blast every single year This was the second year he's played with Riesen, who's from Lincoln and previously played with a mutual friend, Russ DeBoer.
"When Russ (DeBoer) decided he couldn't play in the tournament anymore, I kind of inherited Mark (Riese) and we've hit it off," Nielsen said. "It has worked out pretty well, especially this year."
The tournament had a new format this year. A group had to win their flight to get into the championship derby on Saturday. Going into the last day, the duo was behind by one stroke.
"We just played really solid golf all day," Nielsen said. "If I had a bad hole, he had a great hole. If he had a bad hole, then I had a good hole."
They were able to win their flight, which got them into the derby.
"In the derby, we just made really good shots and complemented each other well," Nielsen said. "Mark came through with a great shot on 17 when we were in a chip off and then he made a great putt at the end to win the whole thing."
Nate Koch was part of the runner-up team and Nielsen said Koch had a chance to tie it with a putt on 18.
"And to be honest with you, I thought it was in," Nielsen said. "It just hung on the edge."
When the putt didn't fall, Nielsen said he was a little shocked that they had won the tournament. He said he's never even gotten close to winning in the past.
"I never thought in a million years we would win the whole thing," Nielsen said. "It took a little while to realize we had just won."
Nielsen said both him and Riese played well the entire tournament, but it was Riese who was more consistent around the greens.
"Mark's chipping and putting all weekend was just outstanding," Nielsen said. "He made so many great putts and chips and everything else just kind of fell together."
Nielsen said winning the Shotgun Blast Tournament is a very special thing for both him and Riesen.
"It's exciting," Nielsen said. "It means a lot. I never thought we would have the opportunity to win it. But it's such a great tournament and a lot of people put a lot of effort into making it great. The grounds crew did a great job preparing the course. It was the best I've ever seen it in eight years. We are just thankful to them and thankful for the opportunity that we had."