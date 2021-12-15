No. 5 Orangemen notch big win over No. 3 Platteview

The Beatrice boys basketball team made clear on Tuesday night that despite losing five seniors off last year's state championship team, they are still among Class B's elite.

In a game between undefeated teams, Class B No. 5 Beatrice defeated No. 3 Platteview 59-44 at the Ozone in Beatrice.

The Orangemen trailed 7-5 at the end of the first quarter, but claimed the lead early in the second quarter and never relinquished it on their way to the rout.

Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble said despite only having one day to prepare for the game, his team executed the game plan perfectly.

"There were some details about what we needed to do against Platteview that were different than Aurora on Saturday," Ribble said. "And our kids adjusted so well to those details with just one day of preparation. And our defense was great."

Great indeed.

They held Platteview to seven points in the first quarter, nine points in the second, 16 points in the third quarter and 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Ribble said they always try to hold teams to single digit scoring in every quarter, but against a high caliber team like Platteview, that task becomes more difficult.

Platteview has been led by Connor Milllikan, who was averaging 26 points coming into the game against Beatrice. He managed to score 27 points against the Orangemem, but it was a quiet 27.

Even Ribble was a little surprised when he saw that number in the scorebook after the game.

"We tried a lot of different guys on him and Luke Feist did a great job limiting (Millikan's) open looks," Ribble said. "But he's still a great scorer and we knew he was going to score. He's just too good to stop. What we focused on was limiting the other guys' open looks. You can't let Millikan get his points while also allowing the others to score as well and I thought our guys did a good job with that."

Offensively, Beatrice did most of their damage in the paint. In fact, they only knocked down one three pointer in the game, but also didn't shoot many as they were getting easy baskets.

Ribble said their success on offense was once again because of the team's unselfishness.

"If we see a guy that's more open than what we are, we pass it to them," Ribble said. "We run some actions to get our players going downhill and then we have some other actions to get people going back door. We made them over-commit and then we just made the pass for lay ups."

Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 20 points while Luke Feist had 15, Tucker Timmerman had 13, Crew Meints had six and Dominik Salazar had five.

Ribble said the work Timmerman does inside for his team is a big reason why they are 4-0 right now.

"He's the toughest player we have and in practice, he's just as tough as when he's playing in a game," Ribble said. "Our kids feed off of that. They imitate the toughness that Tucker shows every day in practice, so that makes kids like Dominik Salazar and Luke Feist and Crew Meints all the more tougher because they are going against Tucker in practice."

With the 4-0 start and big wins over Aurora and Platteview, Beatrice will more than likely move up when the next rankings come out, but Ribble said they're not worried about that.

"I'm satisfied with our start, but I don't think we've even sniffed our potential," Ribble said. "It's nice to start the year like this, but it's not about how you start, it's about how you finish and we just know our kids are going to be ready for practice tomorrow."

Sunland boys scores FAIRBURY 38, CENTENNIAL 31 Fairbury 12 16 2 8 -- 38 Centennial 7 7 8 9 -- 31 Fairbury--Smith 4, Grizzle 10, Biehl 12, Starr 6, Martin 6. Centennial--Nisly 2, Bargen 14, Zimmer 15. FREEMAN 47, HTRS 32 Freeman 11 13 15 8 -- 47 HTRS 2 8 16 6 -- 32 Freeman--Ruse 28, Delhay 2, Vetrovsky 6, Jennings 3, Niles 8. HTRS--Knudson 14, Hunzeker 3, Schaardt 6, Frey 6, Stalder 3. JOHNSON-BROCK 63, DILLER-ODELL 31 Diller-Odell 4 5 9 13 -- 31 Johnson-Brock 11 17 21 14 -- 63 Diller-Odell--Lyons 14, Warren 7, Ebeling 5, Sutton 5. Johnson-Brock--stats not provided. MOUNT MICHAEL 56, NORRIS 42 Norris 9 9 14 10 -- 42 Mount Michael 9 22 12 13 -- 56 Norris--Behrends 7, Hobza 7, Hausmann 11, Boesiger 2, Hoehne 6, Wubbels 9. Mount Michael--Kuon 17, Janacek 7, Mondi 10, Long 13, Brewster 2, Zimmerman 3, Connealy 1, Paljor 3. Sunland girls scores FAIRBURY 39, CENTENNIAL 22 Fairbury 7 11 4 17 -- 39 Centennial 0 6 9 7 -- 22 Fairbury--Mans 11, Robertson 9, Ohlde 7, Vocelka 2, McCord 10. Centennial--Horne 1, Fehlhafer 2, Naber 6, Payne 5, Heidtbrink 5, Bargen 3. FALLS CITY HS 56, LEWISTON 29 Lewiston 0 14 6 9 -- 29 Falls City SH 15 11 17 13 -- 56 Lewiston--K. Sanders 15, Weyers 8, M. Sanders 6. Falls City SH--Eickhoff 12, Witt 6, Wertenberger 16, Lechtenberg 4, Littrel 4, Vonderschmidt 14. FREEMAN 32, HTRS 21 Freeman 5 9 8 10 -- 32 HTRS 1 5 11 4 -- 21 Freeman--Buhr 2, Haner 13, Boyer 4, Winkle 6, Mahler 2, Holland 5. HTRS--Howe 1, Glathar 6, Shafer 2, Schaardt 4, Leech 4, Hardesty 1, McNealy 3. JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 42, PALMYRA 27 Palmyra 7 6 5 9 -- 27 Johnson Co. Central 7 6 11 18 -- 42 Palmyra--Boyte 7, Davis 2, Ball 8, Myers 2, Walter 2, Martin 6. Johnson Co. Central--Cabrales 7, Berkebile 14, Sterup 2, Rother 10, Swanda 4, Albrecht 1, Harrifeld 4. JOHNSON-BROCK 45, DILLER-ODELL 35 Diller-Odell 5 9 15 6 -- 35 Johnson-Brock 9 14 11 11 -- 45 Diller-Odell--Meyerle 2, Swanson 15, Denner 7, Weers 11. Johnson-Brock--Behrends 4, Sandfort 9, Rassmussen 7, Knippelmeyer 10, Otteman 15. NORRIS 42, WAHOO 39 Norris 8 20 9 5 -- 42 Wahoo 11 9 13 6 -- 39 Norris--Rice 4, Kircher 8, White 12, Kohler 2, Jelinek 7, Burbach 9. Wahoo--Golladay 6, Luben 3, Iversen 8, Leu 16, Smart 3, Kolterman 1, Kenning 2. STERLING 39, MERIDIAN 27 Meridian 7 8 8 4 -- 27 Sterling 12 3 8 16 -- 39 Meridian--Pribyl 4, Niederklein 3, Kort 12, Ward 4, Schropfer 2, Dimas 2. Sterling--Richardson 18, Lafferty 5, Harms 4, Janssen 2, Boldt 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.